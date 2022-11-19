 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | PSU banks with strong advantage of very strong liability franchise look attractive, says Shriram Life Insurance CIO Ajit Banerjee

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 19, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Upside risk to inflation momentum cannot be discarded all together and can arise from supply concerns in food, wide trade deficits and rising services inflation, but with a slightly lower probability.

"PSU banks have the strong advantage of a very strong liability franchise. From the valuation perspective, PSU banks look attractive at this point in time," Ajit Banerjee of Shriram Life Insurance says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The top-tier private sector banks are trading at 2.5-3 times price-to-book (P/B), whereas most of the PSU banks, excluding SBI, are available at 0.6 to 0.8 times P/B.

Hence, considering all aspects, PSU banks are well poised to grow, backed by rising expectation of a strong credit growth, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) with more than 29 years of experience across sectors such as investments, financial control, and management accounting, among others, said.

As for equity, Ajit feels the markets have reconciled to the fact the Russia-Ukraine crisis is going to linger on for a long now, and the world has to live with that and its ramifications.

Hence, “if no new geo-political crisis flares up or a pandemic-type crisis erupts, then, keeping our fingers crossed, we can assume that the worst is behind us,” he says.

Edited excerpts of the interview: