DAILY VOICE | Profit-booking may take place around 12,050-12,250: Bonanza Portfolio's Vishal Wagh

One should watch for 12,050-12,250 levels for profit-booking and 11,600 to start investing again, Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

edited excerpts:

Q) The RBI kept rates on hold but assured that the GDP rate will turn positive by Q4. But, history suggests that stock prices are relatively better predictors of future GDP’ than the other way round. What are your views?

A) The market today is liquidity-driven. So, till the time liquidity is available either through FIIs or DIIs we will witness higher demand in the market. But once the liquidity outflow starts the scenario may change drastically.

Vishal Wagh Head of Research|Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

The GDP dip into the negative only because of COVID.

Due to corona-shock, there are many small businesses that are closed down, and at the same time, there are few sectors that are seeing a positive push.

This kind of scenario has been seen in every economic shock. Post that, there will be years of consolidation. So, there won't be any big growth before consolidation.

Q) Nifty50 reclaimed 11,800 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose above 40,000 in the week gone by. What led to the price action?

A) The RBI reforms for housing and reality, an expectation of keeping interest rates lower. Strength in the currency, reopening of the economy, strong Q2 numbers from IT majors helped the sentiment.

Additionally, late participation from banking stocks gave additional strength to the indices to reclaim the lost ground.

Q) What are the important levels and events (micro & earnings) which one should watch out for in the coming week?

A) One should watch for the levels of 12050-12250 for profit booking and 11600 to start investing again.

In terms of earning, specifically auto and the auto ancillary sector should be watching carefully as it is one of that sector which shows future growth.

One can also keep a close watch in the cement sector as demand is expanding over there due to the restarting of different infra sector projects.

Q) In terms of sectors, IT and Banking stocks remained top gainers. What led to the price action in this space?

A) IT sector is a major gainer of the pandemic as major businesses are now shifting online and work from home scenarios are generating new opportunities for the IT sector with a reduction in cost. The results of IT major TCS is already shown its impacts on results.

Banking stocks which underperformed compared to other indices since the lockdown have now started performing. And, there was major short built up in this sector.

The expectations from RBI also got fulfilled by the regulator by the introduction of changes in regulation which helps different sectors which will reduce NPA.

Q) What should investors do --- Sensex touches Mount 40K while Nifty50 trades above 11800 levels? Time to put fresh money, hold for a dip or book profits?

A) Currently, Nifty and other indices are in overbought territory specifically in the last ten trading sessions there were gains of more than 1,000 points in Nifty.

Normally, posts such as rallies market consolidate. So one should wait for correction near to 10,600 levels to reenter in the market. Even one should take some money out from the table to reinvest on the downside.

Q) There are 178 stocks above Rs 500 crore market cap that are trading below 200-DMA despite strong rally seen in benchmark indices. There are 19 stocks that fell 10-50% since March (six months) and are also trading below 200-DMA. Does that mean that investors will be better off moving away from laggards?

A) Yes, it is. Because post the economic shocks like COVID-19, there will be sector-specific moves. Sectors like Auto, Pharma, IT & Cement may continue to rally but sectors like FMCG may take some rest.

Banking and NBFC may face resistance on higher levels. In this kind of shock, economically weak companies may face many challenges to reach past growth. Many companies will die and many will go for diversification. So, one should do a stock-specific analysis before going for an investment.

