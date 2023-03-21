 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Pharma and IT could prove to be winners for Indian equity markets in FY24, says Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The cement sector and a few consumer goods stocks can benefit from the current lower commodity prices, making them a good bet, he says.

Raghvendra Nath is the Managing Director of Ladderup Wealth Management

"We expect India to remain one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and with India Inc now having less debt than it did in the near past, this is a golden opportunity for investors to build positions," Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director at Ladderup Wealth Management says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He says possible concerns to watch, going ahead would include persistent negativity in the stock market, both global and domestic.
Further, with the consistent rate hikes in the US, he expects more foreign institutional investors to turn their eyes towards the US, taking away inflows from emerging economies like India.
Nath, who has over 27 years of corporate experience and deep knowledge of the financial markets, feels sectors such as the pharmaceuticals and IT could be winners for the Indian equity market in FY24, with many companies trading at attractive valuations in the current scenario.

 

Considering the current global environment, do you think it makes sense to focus on more domestic-oriented sectors/stocks?