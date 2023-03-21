Daily Voice | Pharma and IT could prove to be winners for Indian equity markets in FY24, says Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth

"We expect India to remain one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and with India Inc now having less debt than it did in the near past, this is a golden opportunity for investors to build positions," Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director at Ladderup Wealth Management says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He says possible concerns to watch, going ahead would include persistent negativity in the stock market, both global and domestic.

Further, with the consistent rate hikes in the US, he expects more foreign institutional investors to turn their eyes towards the US, taking away inflows from emerging economies like India.

Nath, who has over 27 years of corporate experience and deep knowledge of the financial markets, feels sectors such as the pharmaceuticals and IT could be winners for the Indian equity market in FY24, with many companies trading at attractive valuations in the current scenario.

Considering the current global environment, do you think it makes sense to focus on more domestic-oriented sectors/stocks?

Both the domestic and global stock markets have shown a downturn in the last few months, on the back of strong negative cues. We expect the negative sentiment to continue over the next several sessions, especially with the US Federal Reserve expected to announce another 25-basis points rate hike in this week's meeting.

In this scenario, we believe that it makes sense to focus on domestic-oriented stocks and sectors with an inward perspective, especially if you are considering longer-term investments. These are stocks and sectors which cater to the Indian populace and focus on domestic growth, including banking and FMCG.

Further, sectors such as cement and a few consumer goods stocks, which can benefit from the current lower commodity prices of coal, agri-products and palm oil, can be a good bet in the current global environment.

If the Fed continues with more rate hikes, then what could be possible concerns to watch going ahead?

The markets are expecting another 25-bp rate hike from the US Fed, despite the turmoil in the US banking industry, indicating the central bank’s focus on mitigating high inflation at all costs. This laser focus on sustained rate hikes is a crucial trigger for the market and could provide the basis for further rate hikes by global central banks, including India.

In this scenario, possible concerns to watch, going ahead, would include persistent negativity in the stock market, both global and domestic. Further, with the consistent rate hikes in the US, we expect more foreign institutional investors to turn their eyes towards the US, taking away inflows from emerging economies like India. This could mean a double whammy for Indian equities, leading to a vicious cycle of negative appetite and markets ending in the red.

What will the next financial year look like for Indian equities?

A large segment of the market is expecting Indian equities to underperform in the next financial year, with strong triggers such as a potential systemic crisis, on the back of a series of US bank collapses, negative global cues and high interest rates keeping the market volatile.

However, given India's strong fundamentals and the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee focusing on reducing inflation while still enabling growth, the country exhibits strong potential for long-term success. In this scenario, investors should utilise this opportunity to buy fundamentally strong stocks on dips, thus bolstering their portfolios while they wait for the invariable uptrend, which is likely in the second half of 2023.

We expect India to remain one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and, with India Inc now having less debt than it did in the near past, this is a golden opportunity for investors to build positions. The lower valuations are also an excellent way to secure greater capital appreciation in the long run and we believe that this factor will prompt more investors to turn towards equities in the next financial year.

Further, sectors such as the pharmaceuticals industry and IT could prove to be winners for the Indian equity market, with many companies trading at attractive valuations in the current scenario.

Are the valuations currently near reasonable levels?

A variety of sectors have witnessed their valuations plunging in the last few months, making many companies highly attractive to investors. When considering companies with reasonable valuations, you should focus on sectors which have a lower FII exposure, since core sectors such as financials, IT and consumer goods still have a strong presence in FII portfolios.

Therefore, with the Fed continuing with rate hikes, these sectors may face some more correction in their valuation, over the near term, making them even more reasonable. Separately, under-owned industries and sectors enabling themes such as capex India and Make in India are showing reasonable valuations at present.

Is the correction over for banking stocks? What are the key reasons behind the correction?

We cannot conclusively state that the correction is over for banking stocks, especially given the poor sentiment amid the collapse of US banks such as Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. Further, potential rate hikes from the US Fed are also pulling down the sentiment, making it difficult to claim that the correction is over, despite the hefty fall witnessed by Indian public sector banks in the recent past.

However, given the strong fundamentals of major large cap Indian private banks and public ones like SBI and the currently attractive valuations, long-term investors can consider building positions in the banking sector, as long as they have a decent appetite for risk and are willing to face potential volatility.

Do you see a cyclical recovery in the healthcare space that suffered a lot over the last two years?

There is a strong possibility of a cyclical recovery in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals space since generic drug prices have stabilised in the US. Further, an array of Indian pharmaceutical businesses is currently gaining USFDA approvals, providing another positive cue to the sectors.

With the sales of drugs in India growing robustly, and the current valuations appearing attractive, we expect a potential recovery in the healthcare space, as long as there are no new negatives on the horizon.

Is it time to wait and watch before taking any big call on the IT sector?

The financial year 2023 acted as a dampener for the IT sector but we believe that the time may finally be right for investors to start taking calls on this sector. The first reason behind this belief is the wariness among investors, on the back of recent alleged corporate governance issues plaguing a large corporation. In this scenario, we expect investors to turn towards companies that have a solid track record of unquestionable management and corporate governance.

In this arena, the Indian IT sector, which boasts some of the best-managed firms capable of enduring multiple boom-and-bust cycles while still maintaining growth, would be a strong beneficiary. Further, attrition rates are seen peaking in the near future, and this aspect will also enable IT companies to maintain or even increase their margins, thus providing a strong incentive for investment.

Finally, despite the slowdown in developed economies, their IT budgets are yet to be affected, indicating a consistently strong appetite for the sector. With these positives in mind and the currently favourable valuations, which are likely to trend a little lower in the next few weeks, the IT sector becomes capable of offering robust capital appreciation possibilities, making this a good time to take long-term calls on the sector.

