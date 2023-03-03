 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Pause of interest rate hikes in global markets would be a key trigger for equity markets, says fund manager of UTI AMC

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

V Srivatsa of UTI AMC believes that IT sector should grow in line or better than expectations embedded in market prices.

V Srivatsa, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager at UTI AMC

“The big challenge is the high-interest rates and high level of interest in the fixed income, which would cap the valuations of equity markets and also increase the cost of equity for the equity markets,” V Srivatsa, Executive VP & Fund Manager - Equity at UTI AMC says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Srivatsa with over 18 years of experience in equity research and fund management believes the banking sector is on strong tailwinds driven by higher net interest margins, strong credit growth and cyclical low credit costs.

The valuations are fair and in line with long-term averages, in the banking sector, while the valuations of the IT sector are in their comfort zone now given the sharp correction in the last year, he says.

Do you see quite a lot of volatility globally, including in India in the next financial year? What are the key challenges for the equity markets in the next financial year?