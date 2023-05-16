Daily Voice | Pain in new-age tech sector especially in private space yet to be over, says Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

"We have an optimistic outlook on the capital goods space. We expect private and public sector capex investments to maintain the order book strength of the capital goods companies," Unmesh Sharma, Head of Institutional Equities at HDFC Securities says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Unmesh, a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience in capital markets, believes that the challenges in the new-age technology sector are far from over, particularly in the realm of privately-held companies.

HDFC Securities' preferred sectors are largecap banks, industrial and real estate, power, pharma, gas and capital markets, he says.

Q: Do you think the inflation print in India is likely to stay below 5 percent for the rest of the current calendar year?

As we observed, retail inflation dropped to 4.7 percent YoY in April from 5.7 percent in the month of March, with the base effect being the dominant factor at play. Going forward, as per our house view, we expect headline print to drop further in May and remain below 5 percent in Q1FY24. Thereafter inflation could average 5.2 percent in Q2 and 5.3 percent in Q3.

If indeed the current sequential moderation in inflation continues and weather conditions remain forgiving, we could see inflation averaging at 5 percent in FY24. Any resurgence of inflationary risks due to weather disturbances (impact of El Nino in the latter half of the monsoon season) remains a possibility. The mentioned views may need to be re-calibrated in case of any incremental geopolitical headwind.

Q: Should one stay away from businesses where pricing power is a question?

In our view, this argument would be valid across the cycles. In the current environment, there is a risk to demand due to concerns about recession in the West and hence export growth. In case of any upside risk to inflation from geopolitical uncertainty or monsoon, pricing power would become a critical competitive advantage for various industry participants.

In the absence of any meaningful pricing power, companies wouldn't be able to pass on the input cost inflation to consumers and would end up taking a hit on their profitability margins. Hence, the sector player who enjoys pricing power would end up grabbing market share from the competition in the inflationary environment.

Q: Are you betting big on capital goods space considering the consistent order book?

Yes, we have an optimistic outlook on the capital goods space. The same view is reflected in our model portfolio construct where we are overweight on the sector. We expect private and public sector capex investments to maintain the order book strength of the capital goods companies.

The central government's focus on investment-led growth in the country bodes well for sectors such as capital goods and infrastructure. However, before making investment decisions in this space, one needs to have a prudent look at the valuations as in the cases of several companies in the sector, future optimism is already priced in to a certain extent.

Q: What is your take on new-age companies as the capital availability is evaporating?

In the current environment of heightened volatility and low visibility, we believe in a back-to-basics approach. While this is true across sectors, we think the new reality of investing in new-age sectors is the focus on ‘sustainable cash flows’ or a clear line of sight to that.

Top-down, we believe the rising cost of capital impacts the longest end of the duration curve. For example, high PE stocks especially without a clear path to profitability. We, therefore, do not think the pain in the new-age tech sector is behind us, especially in the private space. And we have a value bias in our model portfolio. We are therefore very selective in this space.

Q: Do you think the risk-reward is in favour of emerging markets and are the markets waiting for clarity on rates having peaked?

Interest rate cycles across the globe have peaked or at the very least are near the peak. There is still palpable uncertainty surrounding the downward path of interest rates, as there are expectations of rate cuts towards the end of CY23.

We don't see that happening; the fight against inflation will be long and arduous, and central banks cannot afford to be premature in their rate cuts. Fears of recession in the Western economies and continued quantitative tightening will likely keep the cost and scarcity of capital high. In the midst of such uncertainty, foreign institutional flows into EMs will be volatile as a risk-off sentiment might prevail.

Specifically in India, we also see the risk of continued downgrades to FY24 earnings. Current consensus NIFTY EPS growth is pegged at ~14 percent. HSIE's estimate of FY24 growth is currently at ~12 percent.

With lower earnings visibility and shaky investor confidence, there is no comfort at the NIFTY's current valuations (19x FY24 P/E) which is currently more than 1 standard deviation above its historical mean.

Q: Where do you want to put your hard-earned money (in terms of sectors) for FY24?

We continue to believe that active strategies will work in an uncertain global macro environment. The HSIE model portfolio reflects our bias towards economy-facing sectors, and industries that are beneficiaries of the upswing in both private and public sector investments. Our preferred sectors are largecap banks, industrial and real estate, power, pharma, gas and capital markets. We remain underweight on consumer (staples and discretionary), energy and small banks.

