Daily Voice | Opportune time to go overweight on consumption segment given bottoming out of commodity prices, says this investment advisor

Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research

"Infrastructure is a sector that's got a lot of potential. With the government pouring in big bucks for roads, bridges, airports, and the like, companies in this sector could see a real boost," said the Founder of Wright Research, Sonam Srivastava in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Speaking on the consumption sector, he said that with the economy bouncing back, people are likely to spend more, and that's great for companies offering consumer goods and services.

Do you expect FY24 to be a better year for corporate earnings after reading FY23 numbers?

Absolutely, I do! Glancing through the FY23 figures, we can say that FY24 has got a lot going for it, especially for corporate earnings in India. Let me break it down for you.

First off, our economy is all set to charge ahead in FY24. The RBI bigwigs have pegged GDP growth of 7.2 percent, which is going to be a step up from the 7.5 percent we saw in FY23. What's fuelling this is solid domestic demand, investments pouring into infrastructure, and our exports are really firing on all cylinders.

Speaking about the corporates, they have good deals in the pipeline in FY24. For starters, commodity prices are on a downhill which means input costs for businesses are down – that's good news. Moreover, the loosening of interest rates is making it cheaper for businesses to get loans. Also, Rupee is showing some muscle which is going to pump up our exports further.

Hence, putting together the robust economic growth and the favourable corporate scenario, FY24 is looking pretty bright for corporate earnings in India.

Do you see the banking space continuing with strong earnings growth in the coming quarters looking at the performance in the past couple of quarters?

The Indian banks are on a bit of a roll. The secret sauce - A few things, really. The bouncing back of the economy, which is aiming for a 7.5 percent growth in FY24, is music to the banks' ears. More growth means more loans and more fees. Then you've got the RBI playing nice with low-interest rates, helping banks keep their costs down and margin up. Moreover, digital transformation is a game-changer - cutting costs and making customers happy.

However, inflation is on the rise and can squeeze margins. The global scene is a bit shaky with the Ukraine war and US-China tensions. So, while the banks look set for a strong run, a few bumps along the way wouldn't be a surprise.

After the recent economic data points, including jobs data and inflation numbers, do you think Federal Reserve seems to have ended its rate hike cycle after the hike in May?

Certainly, the indications suggest a potential hiatus in the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle. Firstly, we have the Federal Reserve hinting at a possible pause in rate hikes. This is quite significant in framing the expectations.

Secondly, we've witnessed inflation advancing at a more moderate pace than anticipated, registering a 4.9 percent year-on-year increase in April. This deceleration in inflation is leading financial analysts on Wall Street to strongly anticipate a more relaxed stance on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in June.

Furthermore, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during his May 3 press conference suggested a "hawkish pause," which many interpreted as signalling a break in rate hikes.

Finally, market predictions align with this expectation, with a 97 percent chance of a rate hike pause in June now being priced in. Therefore, considering these various factors, it appears increasingly likely that the Federal Reserve may indeed be gearing towards a pause in its rate hike cycle. However, it's essential to remember that the Federal Reserve's decisions can often defy expectations.

Do you expect strong FII inflow in the current financial year given the likely end to the rate hike cycle by global central banks?

Predicting FII flows can be a bit like reading tea leaves, but there are some encouraging signs. Our economy is on track for a solid 7.5 percent growth in FY24, and we're expecting inflation to cool down from its current 8.3 percent peak. Plus, our stock market is looking pretty lively this year.

If global central banks put a lid on rate hikes, that could be a game changer. That is because higher rates elsewhere might make Indian assets seem like a pretty attractive option with their higher returns.

So, yes, there's definitely room for optimism about FII inflows into India this year. But, it's not all smooth sailing. There are risks on the horizon that could throw a spanner in the works, so investors should keep a close eye on India's economic and political landscape before diving in.

Is it the right time to go overweight on the consumption segment after commodity prices bottomed out?

Given the bottoming out of commodity prices, it could indeed be an opportune time to consider going overweight on the consumption segment. Lower commodity prices can lead to decreased input costs for consumer goods companies, thereby improving their profit margins.

Furthermore, as the global economy continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, consumer spending is anticipated to increase, providing an additional boost to companies in the consumer segment.

However, it's essential to consider other market factors as well. For instance, inflation trends, interest rate movements, and changes in consumer behaviour could also affect the performance of the consumption sector.

Where do you see strong opportunities in terms of sectors over the course of the next year?

Breaking it down sector by sector, infrastructure got a lot of potential. With the government pouring in big bucks for roads, bridges, airports, and the like, companies in this sector could see a real boost.

Next up, financials. Our economy's on a growth track, which spells good news for banks, insurance companies, and NBFCs. They're all set to benefit from this positive trend.

With the economy bouncing back, people are likely to spend more, and that's great for companies in the consumption sector which offer consumer goods and services.

Healthcare is another promising sector. Given the ageing population and the rising demand for healthcare services, hospitals, clinics, and pharma companies should perform well.

Speaking about IT, India is a major tech hub. The digital revolution in full swing, hence, there's a lot of potential for growth in this sector.

