 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Not the right time to look at export-oriented technology stocks that cater to global banking markets, says Tata AIA CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

Harshad Patil of Tata AIA believes that the heightened volatility is here to stay, at least in the near term.

Harshad Patil of Tata AIA Life

"Given the current global recessionary trends as well as a slew of banking sector issues primarily in the US, it may not be an opportune time to look at export-oriented technology stocks that cater to the banking sector in the global markets," Harshad Patil, Executive Vice President & Chief Investments Officer at Tata AIA says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Before the banking crisis, CY 2023 was forecast as a year with sub-par growth on the back of slowing global trade and significant monetary policy tightening by the global central banks.

Now, the banking crisis has further strengthened this view and increased the chances of a global recession, says Harshad who has over 20 years of experience in fund management, research and dealing functions.

He believes the heightened volatility in equity markets is here to stay, at least in the near term.