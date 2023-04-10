 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Nilesh Shah suggests Kotak Mahindra AMC may consider raising investments in these 3 sectors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

The China+1 strategy is an emerging theme to watch closely. As global buyers diversify their supply base and companies migrate out of China, India's manufacturing base is expanding.

Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, mentions in an interview with Moneycontrol that there are various global and domestic events that could be potentially harmful to the market in FY24. These include the Russia-Ukraine situation, fluctuations in oil prices, the US Fed's actions on interest rates, India's general election in 2024, and corporate results.

With more than 26 years of experience in the mutual fund industry, Nilesh Shah says Kotak Mahindra AMC may look at increasing exposure to sectors like Banking and Financial Services, Consumer Staples and Durables, and Manufacturing for FY24.

These sectors are expected to benefit from government spending, China plus one strategy, and India's long-term growth story, potentially leading to market outperformance, he feels.

What is your take on RBI monetary policy?