Daily Voice | Nifty valuation fair but not cheap enough to go overweight now, says Jitendra Gohil of Credit Suisse

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 02, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

The auto sector, which struggled due to chip shortage, may see improving availability coupled with margin expansion, given the fall in commodity prices, says Gohil, Director–Global Investment Management, Credit Suisse Wealth Management

Jitendra Gohil, Director–Global Investment Management, Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India, says the Nifty valuation is fair but it isn't cheap enough to go outright overweight.

Though the firm has a positive view of India's macroeconomic fundamentals, its remains neutral on equities, Gohil says. He recommends buying only after sharp corrections, given the uncertainty in the global market.

An expert with more than two decades of experience in the capital markets, Gohil tells Moneycontrol that he remains positive on the banking sector, which may continue to drive earnings and offset weakness in the IT companies. Edited excerpts:

Do you believe the valuation froth in the Indian equity market has settled after recent derating?