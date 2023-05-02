Daily Voice | Nifty valuation fair but not cheap enough to go overweight now, says Jitendra Gohil of Credit Suisse

Jitendra Gohil of Credit Suisse

Jitendra Gohil, Director–Global Investment Management, Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India, says the Nifty valuation is fair but it isn't cheap enough to go outright overweight.

Though the firm has a positive view of India's macroeconomic fundamentals, its remains neutral on equities, Gohil says. He recommends buying only after sharp corrections, given the uncertainty in the global market.

An expert with more than two decades of experience in the capital markets, Gohil tells Moneycontrol that he remains positive on the banking sector, which may continue to drive earnings and offset weakness in the IT companies. Edited excerpts:

Do you believe the valuation froth in the Indian equity market has settled after recent derating?

Nifty index valuation is fair but it isn't cheap enough in our view to go outright overweight now. Despite our positive view on India's macroeconomic fundamentals, we remain neutral on Indian equities in domestic portfolio context and recommend buying only on sharp corrections given significant uncertainty in the global markets.

The Nifty index is currently trading at a twelve-month forward PE ratio of 17.9, in line with the 10-year average, which is a decent de-rating from the peak valuation of over 22 times during covid. While India's relative valuation looks stretched compared to other markets, especially China, our view is that it deserves to trade at a premium valuation compared to the historical average once the uncertainty abates on the Fed's path.

Not just political risk premium but even financial risk premium has fallen for India. This is clearly reflected, for example, in India's 10-year government bond yield which has fallen, surprising many, to about 7.12 percent. The dollar/rupee forward premiums have slumped from about 4 percent to about 2 percent currently and BOP (balance of payment) situation isn't as bad as feared, giving some confidence in INR stability in these volatile times.

Corporate net debt to EBITDA for BSE500 companies is expected to fall to about 1.5 times in FY2024 versus over 3 times pre-covid, also the banking sector has seen a marked improvement in its balance sheet as well. In terms of macro, India's composite PMI remained over 54 for the past 13 months, in a row.

Do you think the Fed is likely to consider a pause in its policy meeting that begins later today? Will the RBI continue with the pause for the rest of the financial year? Do you expect a healthy rally in the second half of FY24?

Our house view is relatively hawkish on the Fed stance but relatively dovish on the RBI compared to the market expectations. We expect the Fed will raise rates in May and will keep it higher for longer versus the market expectation of a pivot in the later part of the calendar year, as the recession in the US isn’t our base case.

We expect once the Fed pauses, the headroom will open for the RBI to cut rates in the second half of FY24, as the inflationary pressure, most probably, will remain under control given base effect and slowing global growth. Hence, our buy-on-dip call on the market remains and with a view to a recovery in the second half of the year.

Once the Fed pauses, FPI will have more incentive to buy Indian equities, given the attractive long-term potential of India. After the massive selling, the FPI holding of Indian equities is about at 10-year low level, while India's weight in the EM index has gone much higher than pre-covid level partly due to significant outperformance versus China in the past few years.

The risk to our call can arise from higher oil prices and draught-like conditions, which may delay the recovery. Also, geopolitical tensions are brewing in Asia as well which needs closer attention.

Do you still advise your clients to focus on sectors with a high domestic exposure? Which sectors do you like?

We think the domestic economy-facing sectors should continue to do well. NBFCs, autos, real estate and banking and financial sectors should do well in the falling interest rate environment. The defence sector still looks attractive to us and it has emerged as a structural story. It continues to remain our most favoured sector. Our long-held underweight call on the IT sector, over twelve months now, remains. From the medium-term perspective, we continue to like the chemical sector.

Do you expect India to deliver more than 6.5 percent growth in FY24?

Our view has been that the market is underestimating recovery in India. The GDP growth numbers got revised upwards for the past two fiscal years and on that higher number, India’s GDP growth is expected to be 6.9 percent in FY 2023 and about 6.0 percent in FY 2024, as per consensus forecast. It is possible that India may surprise on the upside in the coming fiscal year, ahead of the general elections sometime in early to mid-2024.

We expect government spending to remain robust and growth-focused this fiscal. Also, the past investments in Infrastructure will start to see a multiplier effect on growth going forward.

The RBI rightly paused its rate hike in the previous meeting, which was in line with our expectations but was against the market expectation of a rate hike and despite the Fed raising rates in the previous policy meeting. Service sector exports growth has already surprised consensus on the upside and manufacturing exports could pick up too in the next few quarters in our view.

BOP situation is expected to be much better than feared in FY 2024. Power and residential housing demand has shown good strength despite 250 bps rate hike by the RBI, so far, and the domestic travel and tourism sector is experiencing significant traction. However, we do acknowledge the growth is uneven and rural consumption needs a good push especially if the weather plays a spoilsport.

Global recession isn’t our base case scenario. The global growth slowdown is a worry, however, at the same time, if that helps to cool inflation, it will be a welcome sign for a country like India which is an import-driven economy and demand remains robust at lower price points.

Which are the sectors that will be in the driver's seat for 20 percent Nifty earnings growth in FY24?

Sell-side analyst expectations are generally optimistic at the beginning. We expect there could be some 4-5 percent downgrades to earnings, however, this isn't very material. Overall, we think margin expansion could drive earnings in FY 2024 and may offset weak topline growth.

We remain positive on the banking sector growth, which may continue to drive earnings and offset weakness in the IT sector. Falling commodity prices will lead to lower fertilizer subsidies for the government and potential cuts to fuel excise duties and other levies could be a good trigger point for the oil & gas sector.

The consumption-driven sector could benefit from inventory re-stocking and demand improvement if inflation falls in the second half. The auto sector, which was reeling under chip supply shortages, may see improving availability coupled with margin expansion given the fall in commodity prices.

