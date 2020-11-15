DAILY VOICE | Nifty in overbought territory, may see some profit-booking after Muhurat Trading: Aditya Agarwala

RSI indicator is heading in overbought territory on the daily charts as well suggesting that volatility could pick up in the coming weeks which can also lead to profit-booking, Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES SECURITIES said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

edited excerpts:

Q) A volatile week for Indian markets. Fresh record highs in the run-up to Diwali then some mild profit-taking in the second half of the week. What led to the price action?

A) Equity markets globally have turned volatile as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US is a cause of concern. Back home in India as well, equity markets have turned choppy and volatile following a splendid two-weeks of the massive up move.

The Nifty Index added an astounding 1200 points to its tally in just 8 trading sessions to hit a new all-time high of 12,769. However, following this impressive up move, the index is now approaching a major hurdle at the upper end of a rising channel formed joining major peaks from 2008.

This channel resistance is placed between 12,850-12,900. Moreover, the RSI indicator is also heading in overbought territory on the daily charts as well suggesting that volatility could pick up in the coming weeks which can also lead to profit booking.

Q) Small & midcaps underperform in the week gone by. What is your outlook on the broader market? Does it look like FIIs favoured quality largecaps more than mid and smallcaps? What are your views?

A) Broader markets have been underperforming the headline indices for almost 2 years now, however, following the massive up move in the Nifty index and considering that it is approaching the overbought zone, it may be time for the broader markets to take the lead and start outperforming the headline Indices.

FIIs have always favoured quality largecap stocks over smallcap stock, but now with the Indian economy opening up and activity reaching pre-COVID levels, FIIs may start looking at quality mid and smallcap stocks as well.

Q) What is the outlook for markets for the coming week? Any important data to watch out that is likely to impact the sentiment?

A) The Indian markets, especially the headline Index Nifty, may turn volatile and witness bouts of profit-booking in the coming week as they are approaching major resistance hurdles and also reaching an overbought zone.

As far as data is concerned market participants will surely watch out for the rising COVID cases in the west.

Q) What is your outlook on markets for SAMVAT 2077?

A) SAMVAT 2077 could be another volatile year for equity markets as the world awaits some positive news on the vaccine front. Also, keep a close watch on the rising COVID cases.

Having said that equity markets will make a comeback especially the midcap and the smallcap space which have underperformed the headlines indices in the past two years. And, any sharp declines should be used as an opportunity to latch on to good quality stocks.

Q) Which sectors are likely to hog the limelight in SAMVAT 2077 and why?

A) Nifty Pharma Index will be at the forefront as several Indian pharma stands to gain post-COVID crisis. Technically, Pharma Index has broken out of a trendline resistance and resumed its uptrend following years of underperformance and should hit new highs in SAMVAT 2077.

Nifty Auto and Infra Indices also look attractive on charts as they have broken out of their respective resistances and should start outperforming in SAMVAT 2077.

Q) Your 3-5 SAMVAT picks where you are bullish on?

A) Here’s is the list of stocks which we think are likely to outperform --

Astral Poly: Target: Rs 1580

The stock broke out from a trendline resistance resuming the uptrend. Moreover, RSI is also indicating an up move in the coming weeks. On the daily charts, it has broken out from an inverted head and shoulders pattern confirming bullishness.

Affle India: Target: Rs 3,550

The stock has been trending higher making higher highs and higher lows. The stock is on the verge of a breakout from a rounding bottom consolidation pattern and a sustained trade beyond Rs 3,000 will take the stock higher towards Rs 3,550.

Aurobindo Pharma: Target: Rs 1150

The stock has resumed its uptrend after testing the trendline support. A sustained trade beyond 860 will take it higher towards levels of 1150. Moreover, RSI has turned upwards from the lower end of the bulls zone i.e. 40-level affirming the bullishness.

MRF: Target: Rs 85,000

The stock has broken out from a Triangle pattern resuming uptrend. Further, the breakout has been backed by extremely good volumes confirming the strength in the breakout. RSI has turned above 60 levels suggesting bullishness.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.