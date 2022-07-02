Daily Voice | Most FII money to be on sidelines till 2024 elections, says Suman Banerjee of Hedonova

Suman Banerjee, who is the chief investment officer at Hedonova, does not see any possibility of foreign institutional investors returning to India soon.

"There would be some FII interest in India in 2023 but the majority of the money would be on the sidelines till the 2024 elections. The 2024 parliamentary elections is a landmark in terms of geo-political risk," he says during an interview with Moneycontrol.

Banerjee sees a bigger worry in the weakening rupee that will make imports expensive and add to inflation. "We are nowhere near the bottom, a lot of liquidity is yet to be sucked out of the markets once foreign investors exit," he says. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you think the inflation risk is getting normalised by end of the September quarter or, maybe, by the end of the year?

Risk would be normalised because everyone is expecting it. Food inflation would be in control since the southwest monsoon, the lifeblood of Indian agriculture, was slightly above normal this year. But I don't see non-food inflation falling by the end of 2022.

Adding to the inflation woes is a weak rupee which makes imports expensive for non-food imports. Household savings is high, rents are the highest they have ever been and the fuel cost is going to rise more. It would probably be the third quarter of 2023 when real inflation will start falling.

FII ownership of Indian stocks reached a five-year low. What do you read from it and which sectors are in your focus in this scenario?

Imagine you're an all-powerful money manager, looking down on a pie chart of your portfolio. Almost 60 percent of your allocation would be to the US markets. Given falling markets and rising yields on Treasury bills, you're going to move money out of US equities to bonds.

Now that your US equity market allocation is lower, you'll have to exit developing markets like India, Indonesia, and China proportionally which is what is happening right now. Institutional investors are currently focused on energy stocks.

Do you see any possibility of FIIs returning to India soon? They have sold around Rs 3.9 trillion of shares since October 2021.

I don't think we'll see that. There would be some FII interest in India in 2023 but the majority of the money would be on the sidelines till the 2024 elections. The 2024 parliamentary elections is landmark in terms of geo-political risk.

There is too much uncertainty around it. Another factor is the weak currency. Most FIIs would wait till the rupee/dollar rate is 70 to 72.

What do you see behind the current market volatility? Do you think the market is still worried about inflation and growth projections?

The Indian markets are simply reacting to the global markets and the Fed raising the policy rates. That said, inflation is a major concern. At such high level, inflation leads to a sharp rise in the cost of goods and consequently shrink in profit margins. I do think domestic demand is very high and, given the right policies, growth will continue.

A weak currency will make imports expensive and add to the inflation. We are nowhere near the bottom, I believe, and a lot of liquidity is yet to be sucked out of the markets once foreign investors exit.

What are the themes that can be considered for buying now as quality stocks are available at reasonable levels?

I would like to choose industries that are either not dependent on the global supply chain or have pent-up consumer demand and were severely affected by the supply chain disruption. The cost of ocean freight has been reduced by 50 percent, hence slowly reaching more normal levels. Because of this, I'm bullish on enterprise software and industrial manufacturing companies since they have higher margins and more pricing power.

I'm talking about companies like Affle India and GMM Pfaudler. Affle has nothing to do with the supply chain while Pfaudler has a long order pipeline on which they can start delivering now.

