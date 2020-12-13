DAILY VOICE | Mid and smallcap stocks have more to gain as the economy recovers: Umesh Mehta of Samco Group

Mid and smallcap stocks have more to gain as the economy recovers and grows. Investors are advised to pick fundamentally strong mid and small caps and hold them during volatile times to reap good rewards, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) The Nifty50 hit record highs and climbed above 13,500 levels as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment. There are also expectations of another round of stimulus in the US which led to the price action.

Indian markets extended their rally on strong foreign portfolio inflows, improving demand conditions and optimism around a faster than expected recovery of the economy.

Although the short-term trend is positive, investors are advised to remain cautious before taking aggressive bets.

Q) What should investors watch out for in the coming week? Any particular data point, and also which are the important levels for Nifty and NiftyBank?

A) Bulls are fully in charge and the market is trading in unchartered territory. Investors and traders should remain cautious in the short term as the market has become a little bit stretched.

13250 in Nifty and 30200 on BankNifty are important support levels. The Nifty faces strong resistance around 13700 levels in the short-term. It is expected that markets would remain choppy in this trading range by this year-end.

Q) More than 200 stocks on the BSE are hitting fresh 52-week highs on a regular basis. Does it make sense to chase the momentum in the small & midcap space especially those stocks which are hitting fresh 52-week highs almost on a regular basis?

A) It is no doubt it's a bull market, but this is not the time for aggressive fresh buying on run up stocks. At current levels, the risk-reward ratio might not be favorable in many stocks from a short to intermediate-term perspective.

Hence, investors should wait for usual market dips up to short term supports or short term averages like 20-Day or 50-Days moving averages before investing for a longer horizon.

Q) Small & midcaps underperformed in the week gone by, however, select stocks continued to attract buying. What are your view?

A) Small & midcaps are witnessing a recovery of sorts. After resilient June quarter numbers, the broader markets have rallied. There will be volatility but the long-term trend for these stocks remains positive.

Mid and small-cap stocks have more to gain as the economy recovers and grows. Investors are advised to pick fundamentally strong mid and small caps and hold them during volatile times to reap good rewards.

Q) What should investors do now – Sensex above 46000 while Nifty50 above 13550. Both indices have broken above crucial psychological levels in the week gone by. Can we call it a Santa Claus rally?

A) Whatever the rally be called, the fact is this is the start of a secular bull run. Traders are advised not to keep leveraged and aggressive bets as the market is trading a bit stretched and a mean-reverting move cannot be ruled out.

One should maintain a buy on dips approach in such a market. Retracements up to 50-Days moving average are usually good entry points for short and medium-term.

Q) Any top 3-5 trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks?

A) Primary markets could witness heightened activity with a number of IPOs and stake sales lined up by the Government while the secondary market will take a breather.

Investors can make use of these opportunities for IPO investing and at the same time wait for a correction to invest in equities with a focus on undervalued quality businesses only.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.