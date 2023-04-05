 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This fund manager is overweight on autos with EV capabilities, and underweight on FMCG

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Mayur Patel, who manages IIFL’s Focused Equity Mutual Fund, with AUM of about Rs 3,400 crore, expects a bit of correction from here on, but believes this will create a very attractive base for a two-three-year medium-term outlook

The Indian equity market is likely to remain volatile in the short term, but after a bit of correction it will create a very attractive base for two-three years, believes Mayur Patel, fund manager - listed equity at IIFL AMC.

“The most concerning factor is the Indian interest rate differential with the US that has fallen to multi-year low, if you look at last 17-20 years of data. So, either our currency will depreciate sharply or RBI will have to sound slightly more hawkish than what it is currently,” said Patel in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The 20-year median price-to-book valuation of the Sensex is around 3x and the index is currently slightly higher than that. “So, some bit of correction from here on is possible, but then it will create a very attractive base for a two-three-year medium-term outlook,” he added.

Patel manages the IIFL Focused Equity Mutual Fund, which has assets under management (AUM) of about Rs 3,400 crore. Edited excerpts: