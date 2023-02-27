 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice: Market to take cues from these 4 key events in FY24, says Sandip Bansal of ASK Investment

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

In FY24, "earnings growth is expected to be in low to mid-teens and valuations are at fair levels from a 10-year average perspective," Sandip Bansal of ASK Investment Managers told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The Associate Director at ASK feels that globally, the market will take cues from geopolitics including the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the impact of elevated interest rates (Fed funds rates are at highest levels in over 15 years).

Bansal, who has over 18 years of experience in investment and fund management, says the worst for margins in FMCG space is behind, which will enable good profit growth in few pockets.

Increasing penetration, premiumization and digitization remain key drivers for value creation in the overall FMCG sector in the long term, he believes. Edited excerpts: