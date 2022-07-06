Daily Voice | Market should take off once the inflation blues are gone: Santosh Joseph of Germinate Investor

Santosh Joseph, founder and Managing Partner Germinate Investor Services, believes that the market should take off and do reasonably better once the economy shakes off the inflation blues, as actual domestic demand seems to be recovering robustly.

“When you look at buying a car or a home, or any discretionary spending, or travel, the demand is robust. We have just recovered from two years of Covid and we had a little bit of a blip in growth with inflation now,” Joseph told Moneycontrol in an interview.

On the US recession, he opined that the path looks recessionary but “we are in an extremely different scenario and circumstances” compared to the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. “Therefore, it’s too early to call a recession per se. We have to wait and watch.”

Is there any possibility of the market returning to record high levels in the second half of 2022 or do you see another round of major corrections before the beginning of the actual northward journey?

Everybody is anticipating at some level for the market to bottom out and from there on to try and recover some of the ground lost in recent months. The big question is, will we be able to come back to all-time highs? We made an all-time high in October 2021 at 18,604 with the Nifty, and after that we’ve been trending much lower.

It’s difficult to say if in the next six months we’ll not only recover but also make an all-time high. It’s also difficult to say that even if this all-time high comes, is it gonna stay or go down further?

For now, it’s better to take the market one quarter at a time, look at how inflation is panning out across the world in various quarters and the impacts on asset prices, and how equity markets domestically and globally react to such news.

Most experts are talking about a coming recession in the US. Are you in the same camp or is it just a fear?

The subject of the US recession is more or less a consensus by most people. We also have to understand that the recession that we think of and the recession that could possibly play out could be slightly different this time around. With the US raising rates, it will lead to a lot of unemployment, a lot of tightness in their liquidity and monetary position. We have to see how that plays out, and whether the Fed will blink and stop, or let this rate high journey continue till they feel inflation is reasonably tamed.

We are in an extremely different scenario and circumstances from the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. Therefore, it’s too early to call a recession per se but we have to wait and watch.

Yes, the path looks recessionary but we do not know whether we will go all the way into a full-blown recession or if we will be in some sort of a mild recession and then maybe plateau out and then start bouncing back.

What are the themes/sectors that can protect your portfolio from recession if one is really coming?

It begins with asset allocation. You can’t be overweight on any asset, irrespective of how the market is looking right now. This situation calls for a steady balance because one of the reasons the market felt more pain with the recent correction is because in many cases the asset allocation is a little skewed. Right now, if one is looking at building a portfolio, getting into a recession or thinking of an impending recession, be careful about your asset allocation.

Start with a stance, where you are slightly nimble footed, your portfolio has got a chance to make changes. The second part is usually going into a defensive manner in building a portfolio, where people tend to use a lot of defensive themes, defensive businesses and defensive business ideas to play this. Though this could only be a strategy that one uses to build a portfolio, the more important aspect is to keep your portfolio nimble and flexible so that when things change, maybe two quarters or three quarters later, you’ll also be able to change your portfolio to capture the market movement at that particular point of time.

What are the five key factors that make you believe we are still in a bull run and the current phase is just a short-term break?

We believe that what we are going through right now is a rough phase and the bull market could resume after all this volatility. We have to keep a watch on inflation. Today the world has come to a grinding halt in terms of any growth expectations because of the way inflation has taken the front seat. But inflation is already showing signs of plateauing or topping out. Once inflation has more or less hit the ceiling, and from there on it cools off or comes down, we have very good reason to believe that we will bounce back.

Second, FIIs have been relentlessly selling in India. This is also because India has done well previously and there was enough liquidity available in India. And unlike Russia or China, where different market-related issues prevented them from taking the money out, in India there were easy exits and also good money made in the previous year. Therefore at some level the FIIs will turn around and will also start participating in India, will again resume buying.

Thirdly, during the last six to eight months, though FIIs have been selling, domestic investor participation has been growing and they have largely counterbalanced the FII selling. With FII selling being counterbalanced, growth in the retail segment, FIIs coming back in future and retail growth, there will again be strong demand and good robustness in the market.

And, when global commodity prices start cooling off, equities will get a big boost, be it oil prices or other essential commodities. These are good indicators that give you a sense of how equity markets will perform.

Finally it’s also about the general condition at the ground level. When you look at buying a car or a home, or at any discretionary spending, or travel, the demand is robust. We have just recovered from two years of Covid and we had a little bit of a blip in growth with inflation now. But actual domestic demand seems to be recovering and there seems to be robustness in all of this. We have reason to believe that once we are out of these inflation blues, the market should take off and do reasonably better.

Should investors start adding IT stocks to their portfolio now as these are the biggest losers this calendar year or is the worst yet to come for the sector?

Indian IT specifically has been beaten quite badly. The general answer to this would be that IT got sold off deeply in the US. But the IT that is being represented in the US and the IT in India is different.

The big IT firms in the US are largely representative of the global market whereas in India, we have IT services firms catering to the demand for the rest of the world, which, in all honesty, is not going to slow down but will accelerate. The rupee-dollar rate is also favourable for the IT industry.

Just because IT globally got sold off, it doesn’t mean that we in India have to get sold off, though we’ve got sold off; it’s just that the multiples have shrunk. In the global scenario, there’s been a massive unwinding as far as the boom that you saw for two years post Covid in IT is concerned. In India, even though we saw a boom, it has not been as exaggerated as the ones in the developed markets. So, in India we are just being punished because of what’s happening internationally. Not only will we stabilise, we will recover better than the global IT play.

June quarter earnings will begin coming out this week. What are the key things one should watch out for among sectoral earnings? Most experts are saying this is the beginning of earnings downgrades…

It’s going to be sort of a mixed bag. You’ll figure out how companies are coping and are able to pass on the inflation effect to end customers. There are some industries that are able to pass on inflation; they are able to command pricing power and still do well. There are many who were built under enormous inflation pressure and have not been able to pass on the price and take a hit on their margins. Because of inflation and margins being under pressure, there is this notion that earnings may be under pressure. We will have to watch and wait.

The second thing is because earnings will be under pressure, many stocks that were trading at a rich valuation will get downgraded, Their multiples will also be revisited and revaluated. The June quarter will be one of those early indicators, but the June quarter alone won’t make a difference. You have to wait another one or two quarters more to figure out whether this is a deep long-term story or just a one- or two-quarter thing, where the inflation effect has been quickly priced in and people are moving on with it.

