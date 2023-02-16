 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Market enthusiasm will return only if recessionary fears abate, says this fund manager

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Global markets are factoring in the probability of a recession in the near term, says Alok Singh, Chief Investment Officer at Bank of India Mutual Fund.

“Corporate earnings were broadly in line with market expectations. While most companies delivered revenue growth, margins continue to remain under pressure,” said Alok Singh, Chief Investment Officer at Bank of India Mutual Fund, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Among larger sectors, banking has declared good results and the outlook for the next quarter may also remain positive, said Singh, who has over 20 years’ experience in fund management.

The CIO feels global markets are working with the high probability of a recession in the near term. In case these recessionary fears abate, the market may witness enthusiasm coming back, he said.

Edited excerpts: