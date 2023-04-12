 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | March FY23 quarter earnings will be modest to normal, but no major deratings likely, says this investment professional

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

We did have a series of rate hikes starting from May 2022 and one would believe that interest rate hikes will dampen the mood for both, the real estate and the auto sector.

Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments

On the March FY23 quarter earnings, "I don't think we'll have more deratings. Either the expectations will be met or in some cases it's fair to expect a few disappointments, but I think overall the earnings will be modest to normal," said Santosh Joseph, Founder of Refolio Investments says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He expects slightly better equity market performance for FY24 than FY22 and FY23.

The financial services professional with over 20 years of experience in asset management, banking and insurance believes interest rate is one very key factor to watch in FY24. "I think any other geopolitical or financial contagion is very important that we don’t get into. We saw the stress on banks both in Europe and in the US that had an impact on us," he said.

