Daily Voice | March FY23 quarter earnings will be modest to normal, but no major deratings likely, says this investment professional

Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments

On the March FY23 quarter earnings, "I don't think we'll have more deratings. Either the expectations will be met or in some cases it's fair to expect a few disappointments, but I think overall the earnings will be modest to normal," said Santosh Joseph, Founder of Refolio Investments says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He expects slightly better equity market performance for FY24 than FY22 and FY23.

The financial services professional with over 20 years of experience in asset management, banking and insurance believes interest rate is one very key factor to watch in FY24. "I think any other geopolitical or financial contagion is very important that we don’t get into. We saw the stress on banks both in Europe and in the US that had an impact on us," he said.

Also read: Hot Stocks | Healthy double-digit return possible in Navin Fluorine, Mold-Tek Packaging, KPR Mill in short term

Q: Will it be a long pause followed by rate cut from RBI or do you see one more rate hike?

For now, we know that the RBI has taken a pause. It's going to take some time for us to figure out whether this is going to be a long pause or we will see a rate cut in the near future. The key points that we have to note in the RBI statement are that the global situation seems better than in the past and secondly, the measures taken in the past of raising interest rates seem to have an effect on containing inflation. These 2 being the sensitive and important parameters for which you had a rate hike decision, make it very clear that if RBI sees better numbers in terms of cooling off inflation, both domestically and internationally, we may have a long pause.

I don't think RBI will be shy if the data changes dramatically to come back and have one more rate hike or maybe even begin rate cuts sooner than later. This is a question that will be answered in time with the input data that comes in.

So far, the pause is because of data that has been supportive of hold and pause and not the hike. Clearly, data is what the RBI is going by and I think data will tell us what the future holds.

Q: Is the RBI looking confident about inflation as it has shifted its focus on growth by raising the forecast to 6.5 percent for FY24 from 6.4 percent earlier?

There are two ways to look at it- one is to contain inflation and the other is to promote growth. RBI today is in a far more comfortable situation to cite growth, and therefore, they have come up with a revised number of 6.5 percent.

As said earlier, considering the pause we just had, RBI seems to be in a comfortable or at least in a situation where they feel things are manageable or under control as far as inflation is concerned.

If inflation is managed or controlled, then the most important step would be to focus on growth. Therefore, the new revised outlook of 6.5 percent is in line with that kind of policy stance.

Q: Do you expect significant earnings downgrades after March FY23 quarter numbers?

The FY23 earnings that will come post-March will be an interesting set of numbers because this is going to be the first time where you'll have proper 12-month financial year numbers that are coming out. Now, we have to keep in mind that from 2020 March onwards, we've had a lot of intermittent challenges with so many lockdowns with waves 1, 2 and 3.

Therefore, these numbers that come out on March 2023 are going to be important. Based on these numbers, if there's any difference, either you'll have severe derating or a good rerating.

So therefore, this set of numbers in particular for March 2023 is going to be really important and will lead to a series of ratings and deratings and I don't think we'll have more deratings.

Either the expectations will be met or in some cases it's fair to expect a few disappointments, but I think overall the earnings will be modest to normal.

Q: Will the equity markets be able to end FY24 with double-digit gains or will it find difficult to see even single-digit gains?

For FY24, I think we should see the markets slightly better off than what we saw in the past 12-18 months. A lot has happened in the past 12-18 months with the war and inflation and global uncertainties playing out. Recently the rate hike cycles left so much of the economy affected.

So, therefore, in the second half of this calendar year or towards FY24, we should see better numbers. Whether it will be a high single-digit number or double-digit number is tough to say. What is better is to expect slightly better equity market performance for FY24 than FY22 and FY23.

Q: Any challenges for the market in current financial year?

Some of the key challenges are how companies are able to navigate these times. Interest rates are never a great situation for a growth-oriented economy like India and interest rates also have pressure on credit offtake and also consumption.

Globally wherever there has been massive consumption it also happened at the back of low-interest rates and massive credit off-take. So, you have to at some level hope for low-interest rates so that consumption picks up because of increased credit growth. So, we cannot have rising interest rates for too long, or even interest rates at these levels are good if they can sustain.

So, therefore, interest rates are one very key factor and I think any other geopolitical or financial contagion is very important that we don’t get into. We saw the stress on banks both in Europe and in the US that had an impact on us. While we cannot rule out the situation, it’s important for us to watch out for these kinds of global developments that happen across the financial markets.

Q: Given the consistent hike in interest rates since May 2022, what is your take on real estate and auto sectors? Is it a good investment at this point in time?

Yes, we did have a series of rate hikes starting from May 2022 and one would believe that interest rate hikes will dampen the mood for both, the real estate and the auto sector. But, when you look at the context of the biggest consumers of both real estate and auto sectors, these two segments come from IT and financial services. These two large industries that contribute to over 50 percent of corporate India's wage bill or salary bill, seem to be doing better or maybe in a good position.

So therefore, as long as that headline number is doing well, you will notice that both sectors will still be doing well or even getting better in the next 1 or 2 years. The bonus is that if the interest rates go down, you will see a further acceleration in both the real estate and auto sectors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.