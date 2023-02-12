 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Managements across core businesses of economy extremely optimistic backed by strong earnings, says this fund manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 12, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Naveen Chandramohan has maintained that auto ancillaries (especially around B2B Manufacturing) is a theme that has a significant (3-year) runway ahead of growth and this certainly looks attractive to me with growth being sticky (B2B driven).

Naveen Chandramohan is the Founder & Fund Manager at ITUS Capital.

Managements across core businesses of the economy are extremely optimistic and backed by strong earnings across infrastructure, auto and capital goods, according to Naveen Chandramohan, Founder and Fund Manager of ITUS Capital.

Naveen with more than 16 years of experience in the financial markets has maintained that auto ancillaries (especially around B2B Manufacturing) is a theme that has a significant (3-year) runway ahead of growth. "This certainly looks attractive to me with growth being sticky (B2B driven)," he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He feels the market is discounting a rate cut in 2HCY 2023 from the Fed. "It’s an environment which is very different than what we saw in the middle of 2022." Excerpts from the discussion:

Do you think time has come to focus on new age tech companies for a portfolio?