DAILY VOICE |Lot of money is exploring opportunities in COVID recovery play: Gaurav Dua

A lot of money is now exploring value in the COVID recovery plays, largely in the consumer discretionary and cyclical sectors, Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) In the week gone by, the Nifty50 traded mostly in the green and managed to hold on to 11,450-11,500 levels. What led to the price action on D-Street?

A) Despite all the negative news flow related to the economic data and corporate results for Q1 along with the rising number of corona cases and volatility in global markets, Indian markets have shown a lot of resilience in the past couple of weeks.

It looks like the market is taking cues from encouraging recovery in demand from the unlocking of restrictions and the policy push by the government towards reforms in mining, chemicals and agri sector among others.

Q) Which are the important levels that one should track in the coming week amid monthly F&O expiry on September 24?

A) We have been witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears for the last few sessions. The Nifty has been trading in a narrow range of 11,440-11,620.

However, traders need to be vigilant, especially with the support level. If the level of 11,440 is breached on a closing basis, then the index can slide to 11,200

A) The recent IPOs had a bumper listing and is an encouraging sign for investors. The market seems to be giving premium valuations to the businesses with a differentiated or niche model and quality management team.

Thus, it would not be surprising to see similar optimism in IPOs of Chemcon and CAMS, given the niche strategy, healthy cash flows and proven track record.

Q) Small and midcaps outperformed. Has the smart money already started flowing into the broader market space?

A) With the broader markets beaten down to an extreme level in the steep correction of February-March, there was flow of smart monies towards broader markets since May-June period.

The recent SEBI regulations on multicap funds have only boosted the opportunistic flows into the mid and smallcap space.

Q) In terms of sectors, IT and healthcare were the top two. Is it the currency factor that is adding to the tailwind?

A) Since April 2020, the rally has been led by sectors that are relatively less impacted by the COVID pandemic. Thus, the consumer staples, IT services and pharma stocks have outperformed the markets and some of the companies are trading at a premium to valuations commanded in the pre-COVID era.

However, a lot of money is now exploring value in the COVID recovery plays, largely in the consumer discretionary and cyclical sectors.

Q) Any short-term technical trading ideas for the next three-four weeks?

A) Here is a list of top three stocks that could give 7-11 percent return in the next three-four weeks:

Divi’s Laboratories: Buy| LTP: Rs 3,347| Stop Loss: Rs 3,190| Target: Rs 3,540-3,715| Upside 11%

The stock has broken out on the upside after a short-term consolidation. Structurally, it has resumed the larger uptrend.

The daily Bollinger Bands have started expansion after a significant contraction, which suggests that a sharp move is in the offing.

The daily momentum indicator has started a new cycle on the upside from the equilibrium line, whereas the weekly momentum indicator is already bullish.

Dabur India: Buy| LTP: Rs 507| Stop Loss: Rs 487| Target: Rs 528-545 | Upside 7.5%

After hitting a low of Rs 421 in May, Dabur has been moving up in a rising channel. A short-term correction in August found support near the lower channel line as well as near the key weekly moving averages.

From there, the stock started rallying again. The daily as well as the weekly momentum indicators are showing bullish signs, suggesting further upside. The overall structure suggests that the stock is likely to witness a steady rise going ahead.

Bajaj Finserv: Sell| LTP: Rs 5,891| Stop Loss: Rs 6,190| Target: Rs 5,670-5,348| Downside 9%

The stock has entered a correction mode after a multi-week distribution. On the way down, the stock has fallen below its key daily moving averages, which are now acting as resistance.

The recent structure shows that the stock formed a bearish flag pattern and broke out on the downside. The daily momentum indicator has been in a bearish mode, whereas the weekly momentum indicator has given a fresh bearish crossover.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.