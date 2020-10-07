DAILY VOICE | Long-term investors should pick up favourite mid, smallcaps: Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities

Economy will gradually recover back to pre-COVID levels and start growing at a healthy clip. India's corporate profits to GDP ratio is very low and it is likely to improve gradually. Capital expenditure and corporate credit cycles will gradually pick up and that will help listed companies report superior growth, Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpts:

Q: After 10 IPOs in three months, do you think the primary market activity could slow down for couple of months? Many recent IPOs have given incredible returns to investors and that has fueled investor interest in IPOs.

We expect IPO activities to continue to remain buoyant for the next foreseeable future. Lack of credible investment opportunities in other asset classes, availability of surplus liquidity and lure of high returns in a span of a few days means investors will continue to flock to primary markets.

Q: Do you think the speciality chemical sector will double investors' wealth in next couple of years? What is your pecking order?

The specialty chemicals industry in India has witnessed a secular growth over the past few years, driven by a strong traction in the end-user markets, and emergence of India as the preferred manufacturing destination for companies across the globe. It has been one of the best performing segments in the Indian manufacturing sector.

The Indian specialty chemicals industry currently stands at $32 billion and, driven by these macro tailwinds, is expected to grow at 12 percent CAGR over the next five years, reaching $64 billion by 2025.

We cover Aarti Industries, Alkyl Amines, Balaji Amines, Galaxy surfactants and SRF for longer term.

Q: Is it a buy on dip or sell on rally market given the current sentiment, and why? Also what are your thoughts on the current market volatility which has been for a month now?

Long term investors should gradually pick up their favorite Mid and small cap shares in the next few months.

We expect Nifty to remain in the 10,400 to 11,800 range for next couple of months. US presidential elections are scheduled on November 3. We expect many participants to lighten their commitments before this big event. Once the uncertainty related to US presidential elections are over – the market is likely to trend higher and that's why we believe it is a buy on declines market.

Q: September quarter earnings will begin in October. What are your expectations and what could be gainers/losers in this earnings season? What would be key things to watch out for?

We expect IT and healthcare-Pharmaceuticals sectors to report much better earnings growth compared to other sectors.

Growth in the IT sector is backed by (1) strong deal flow (pipeline/conversion), (2) improvement in execution (transition timelines and reversal in supply-side challenges). The three enormous industry tailwinds for Indian IT which are supporting broad-based acceleration include: (1) increase in priority for tech spend/budgets over other budgets for enterprises, (2) compression of timelines for core IT systems transformation, cloud migration and multi-cloud interoperability, and (3) vendor consolidation (partner-led engagements, large deal constructs).

Financial sector is likely to report subdued numbers. Muted disbursal trends and an increase in repayment rates from current levels after the completion of the moratorium is likely to limit growth. COVID-19 poses a significant challenge on the asset quality front for financials.

