Daily Voice | Ladderup's Raghvendra Nath predicts increased FII buying in capital goods, financials, and construction-related sectors

Raghvendra Nath is the Managing Director of Ladderup Wealth Management

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Raghvendra Nath, MD of Ladderup Wealth Management, stated that there is the anticipation of heightened purchasing activity at the FII desk in segments like capital goods, financials, and construction-related industries. Furthermore, it is expected that the inflow of FII investments will persist in the upcoming months.

Raghvendra Nath, who has more than 27 years of experience in financial services with stints in mutual funds, broking and now a multi-family office, has recommended clients to start with their exposure in the IT sector as the space is poised for robust growth and is currently available at very attractive valuations.

Q: Any global event that can be a sentiment dampener for equity markets in the short to medium term?

In the global economy, inflation has currently taken precedence over growth. Sticky inflation can be murky and is acting as a double whammy at present, owing to the consistent rate hikes aimed at reducing over-heating. Accordingly, the global hike in interest rates may dampen the demand in economies that are already reeling under the pressure of recession.

Apart from sticky inflation and supply chain issues, any spike in geo-political tensions across the globe can act as a sentiment dampener for equity markets, in the short to medium term and these cues need to be monitored with care.

Q: What do you expect from US Federal Reserve in June policy meeting? Is the fed funds rate cut unlikely by calendar year-end considering the inflation levels?

We anticipate that the Federal Reserve will pause its streak of rate hikes at its upcoming meeting in June, leaving the federal funds target rate unchanged for the first time since early 2022. The Fed has used rate hikes and quantitative tightening to manage inflation and prevent an economic downturn with the goal of achieving a soft landing for the economy.

We are expecting the possibility of a rate cut before the end of the calendar year, and this could involve an at least 25 basis points cut, based on market forecasts. Given that the FOMC will also update its long-term economic growth projections, including GDP growth, unemployment rates, interest rates, and inflation during this meeting, we are looking forward to a variety of cues this June.

Even as inflation, measured by the core PCE price index, has begun to cool off, it is still above the Fed's 2 percent target and therefore, this meeting could be decisive in indicating the way forward for global central banks and investors.

Q: Have the March quarter earnings matched your expectations? Also your take on management commentary?

India Inc has surprised the street with regards to the March quarter earnings, considering the global turmoil. Margins saw sequential improvement due to softening of input prices. Further, the financials and auto and auto ancillaries sectors led from the front and we are seeing robust growth in these areas. This optimism indicates that the demand has not waned, despite significant hikes in interest rates.

Separately, the IT sector witnessed some pressure on account of constant currency growth. However, midcap IT stocks bucked the trend and delivered on their promises. These companies have offered guidance for healthy constant currency growth for the financial year 2024. In addition, the rural dependent sectors are trying to claw back, even though urban demand continues to outpace them at present.

Consumer staples, consumer durables and QSR (quick service restaurant) witnessed flattish to marginal negative growth, with consumer sectors being down-traded due to high inflation pushing up the prices.

Management commentary continues to remain optimistic with a pinch of caution due to ongoing global headwinds. We believe that domestic facing companies are in a sweet spot, considering the local resilience and this instills confidence in consumer, credit and capital goods companies, thus paving the way for a robust quarter and fiscal year.

Q: Are you confident enough about double-digit (around 15 percent) growth in earnings for FY24, after reading FY23 earnings?

In April, the Indian stock market experienced a significant rally of 4.5 percent, a stark contrast to the decline witnessed in the first quarter of 2023, despite mixed economic developments. Further, the surprising pause in the RBI rate hike policy in April was also viewed positively and both of these factors are expected to have a significant impact on the future structure of the stock market.

The outlook on future growth has moderated due to below-expected Q4 results, particularly in the subdued IT sector with a cautious outlook for FY24 and a slowdown in global business expenditure and decisions.

However, there has been a recent decrease in inflation, providing some comfort regarding the stabilisation of interest rates and the market is now eagerly anticipating a potential cut in interest rates. Further, in contrast to the global economic slowdown, India stands out as a promising region with healthy and sustainable growth.

The government, along with the RBI and the India tech stack, have demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the post-Covid era. Despite challenges, India has managed to turn crises into opportunities, whether in the health sector or during the oil crisis.

Furthermore, the banking crisis was effectively addressed, resulting in robust balance sheets for banks, governments, individuals, and corporations. Indian institutions and the government have grown stronger through these crises. While the first two quarters may present some challenges, the latter part of the ongoing financial year is expected to witness a significant rebound in earnings growth.

Companies that have invested wisely in technology are experiencing stronger growth compared to their sector peers and this trend is expected to continue as various sectors reap the benefits of technological investments. The second half of the year could serve as an inflection point, marking the beginning of a sustainable, long-term growth trajectory for India and Indian companies.

Q: Do you expect continuation in FII inflow in coming months too, after solid buying in current month so far?

Foreign investors started the current financial year on a positive note after withdrawing funds on a net basis in the previous year. However, FII flows are expected to remain volatile due to the tight monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve.

In April, India emerged as one of the top investment destinations for FIIs, among emerging markets, amid cues such as a stabilisation in the global scenario and reduced worry regarding the recent banking crisis in the US and Europe. The consolidation of Indian equities has led to more reasonable valuations, attracting FIIs to invest in Indian stocks.

Moreover, India's stability as an economy, compared to other emerging markets has led FIIs to be willing to pay a premium, considering the potential for healthy returns over the medium to long term. Accordingly, segments such as capital goods, financials, and construction-related industries are expected to witness increased buying activity and we expect a continuation of FII inflow in the coming months.

Q: What is your take on IT space and when do you want to start advising to your clients to take exposure to the sector?

The IT sector is bearing the brunt of global macro headwinds, led by a disruption in the financial services ecosystem in the US and the consequent slowdown in other sectors. The sector is reeling under the pressure of project cancellations, and the ramp-down in digital transformation projects as companies are reviewing and cutting down on their budgets due to the increased funding cost and the possibility of a liquidity crunch looming around the US markets.

Owing to these reasons, the IT sector faced a de-rating with P/E dropping back to 23 in April, from its high of 38 last year. However, US macro environments are showing signs of recovery, with inflation coming in control and markets expecting a pause in the Fed rate hike. This will offer a boost to the US banking and finance sector, which are the key sources of revenue for Indian software and tech companies.

Along with this, we witnessed brilliant growth numbers in the Indian midcap IT segment as well as a strong order book across the sector. Finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index has risen up 30 percent from its low, indicating that the worst is behind us. We recommend that our clients start with their exposure in this sector as it is poised for robust growth and is currently available at attractive valuations.

Q: Your take on capital goods and insurance sectors?

Capital Goods

Technical analysis suggests that capital goods stocks are poised for a potentially rewarding long-term bull market after being dormant for around 14 years. Some stocks have already begun an upward movement, while others are entering a new uptrend or experiencing progress following significant base breakouts. This sector is currently showing strong momentum across a majority of stocks, making it one of the most promising sectors.

Further, the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) is expected to drive government expenditure towards railways, infrastructure, and road construction, which will benefit the capital goods sector in the long term. Many companies in this space have resolved supply chain and labour issues as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, allowing manufacturing facilities to operate at full capacity.

Stable commodity prices further contribute to the potential for higher margins in these companies. We are also anticipating an increase in project execution and order inflow as the economy opens up, with healthy order inflows, improved liquidity, and increased spending by the central government.

Insurance

Separately, the insurance sector has experienced a slight slowdown due to higher interest rates and a decrease in optimism following the budget. However, the long-term potential for growth in the insurance industry remains high considering the low penetration and large population. In the short term, there may be subdued growth for a couple of quarters.

To ensure volume growth and thereby the bottomline, insurance companies will need to adjust their product mix or increase policy sales. While growth is expected to continue in 2023, companies will need to make efforts to maintain premium volumes and margins in the next fiscal year. The upcoming fiscal year will be a test for insurance players to manage volume growth, distribution costs and margins, and keep their products competitive and attractive.

