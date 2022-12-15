 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | June lows possible if geopolitical tensions intensify and inflation stays sticky in 2023, says Samco MF CEO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

"Despite newer highs, euphoria is still a distant phenomenon for Indian indices. One of the reason for such cautious optimism is due to FOMC stance to raise interest rates at a galloping pace"

Viraj Gandhi of Samco Mutual Fund

"June lows in 2023 cannot be ruled out completely. International factors such as intensification of China-Taiwan conflict or Russia-Ukraine war and inflation staying sticky for longer than expected leading to elevated interest rates across the globe can materially derail the markets," Viraj Gandhi of Samco Mutual Fund said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

On the domestic side, he says stretched valuations of a few segments of markets and upcoming general elections can lead to some correction in 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer at Samco Mutual Fund with more than a decade experience in capital markets advises that one should behave rationally when markets behave irrational.

The best vehicle for a young investor to compound his/ her wealth for the future would be mutual funds, he says.

What is the best suitable theme for 2023 and why?

For 2023, we believe India-specific growth story will be in the limelight for two reasons:
A) Growth across major economies of the world is expected to be muted
B) General elections in 2024 typically bound to witness strong momentum in sectors such as defence, infrastructure spending and capex from the government.