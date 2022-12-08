 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Its an aggressive stance by RBI but not a hawkish, expect terminal rate at 6.75-7% in February, says this investment professional

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

In the second half of 2023, there could be an interest rate cut in the US that could take place giving room to RBI for interest rate cut in India as well.

Anand Varadarajan of Asit C Mehta Financial Services

The interest rate hike by the Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday has been an aggressive stance by the RBI but not a hawkish one, feels Anand Varadarajan of Asit C Mehta Financial Services.

The rate-setting panel had a choice to increase the key rate by 50 bps like in the previous instances but it went for only 35 bps which reflects its inclination towards growth, he says.

In the second half of 2023, there could be an interest rate cut in the US that could take place giving room to RBI for interest rate cut in India as well, says the Director and an experienced financial service professional with over 20 years of experience.

Do you really feel it was a hawkish tone by RBI in its December policy meeting? What could be terminal rate then if there is another rate hike and if yes then will it be in February only?

In my view this is an aggressive stance by the RBI but not a hawkish one. They had a choice to increase by 50 bps like in the previous instances but they choose to just do 35 bps which shows their inclination towards growth.

We expect yet another rate hike in February 2023 to reach anywhere between 6.75 percent and 7 percent in line to catch up with the Fed rate expecting to be at its peak by March 2023.