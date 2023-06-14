Daily Voice | It'll be a surprise if Fed goes for another hike, says Refolio Investments CEO Santosh Joseph

Refolio Investments founder and CEO Santosh Joseph.

With investors and traders keeping a watch on the Federal Reserve’s decision expected later in the day, Refolio Investments founder and CEO Santosh Joseph says it will be surprise if the US central bank goes for another hike. He, however, is convinced that ECB will increase rates later this week.

At home, he says a “renaissance” is on in mid and smallcaps, which are doing well and will continue to outperform the largecaps.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Joseph, who has over 20 years of experience in asset management, banking and insurance, sees cooling inflation, peaking of interest rate cycle and good earnings to take the market higher in the remainder of 2023. Edited excerpts:

What is your reading of the latest CPI inflation numbers? Can they be sustained over a longer time?

The CPI inflation number is about 4.6 percent expectation for April-June 2023. India's headline numbers have been dropping for four months in a row up until May, which is a good sign as far as inflation control is in place. Though the RBI is still looking for lower numbers, this number looks good, for now, and we hope to sustain this.

It's a very dynamic activity and the RBI is extra cautious to ensure that these numbers are sustainable and doable over a long period of time.

What do you expect from the US Federal Reserve as well as European Central Bank's policy meetings this week? Will it be the last hike from the Fed?

On the US Federal Reserve side, there is a growing belief that they may pause a rate hike. It will be really surprising if they do come up with another rate hike because they have kept a very high benchmark of a 2 percent inflation target. In spite of that, they also have to keep growth in mind.

We have heard that the effect of the previous interest rate hikes may happen with a lag and they may watch out for that lag effect to kick in. It will be a surprise if they go for a hike but the consensus is that they may pause.

As far as the European Central Bank is concerned, they may go in for a hike, in fact, many of the other markets are indicating at least a 25 basis points hike. Even when that happens, there is a gap of 150 basis points between the US and Europe. This gap will narrow to 125 basis points once the rate hike is done by the ECB.

Are mid and smallcaps looking attractive compared to the largecaps?

They are doing very well in comparison to the largecaps. In the last two-three months we have seen a renaissance in midcap and smallcap. With almost 14-15 months of the market going nowhere, the breakout is happening in many mid and smallcap stocks and they still are attractive because for a long period of time when the largecaps were at an all-time high, mid and smallcap were lower than before.

Right now, when the midcaps are recovering, there is a lot of activity in the broader markets and they have a long way to go in terms of this rally. They usually don't catch up with largecap — they go way beyond largecaps and give a massive outperformance before they cool off.

Currently, when inflation seems to be cooling off and we are almost at the peak interest rate curve, small and midcaps are favourably positioned for a rally.

Are you bullish on the entire pharma space or do you want to be selective?

... being bullish or not is a tough call because there are plenty of opportunities in the pharma space. When you get selective there are definitely great opportunities and value buys in this market, especially when it has come off the past year or so from a very sideways market, many sectors such as pharma have gone through correction.

Do you think the record high, when that happens, will be sustainable in the current global environment?

The record high is just another number and this will happen more frequently. We should stop worrying whether our record highs will stay this way or will go up any higher. This is definitely a milestone we have accomplished and there are many more to come.

What will be the catalyst for the market in the second half of 2023?

The earnings are looking good. Whether it's inflation or interest rate, we have peaked or are looking to trend a little lower. These are very good catalysts for the markets to do well.

Overall the way India is positioned from a global perspective, we will incrementally look at more global flows to come in. This is in line with how the other major economies of the world are doing, whether it is Europe or China. They are really struggling and, therefore, India is in a spot where we are not only doing well but also going to attract lots of incremental new flows.

Is it the time to focus on cyclicals over defensives?

Right now cyclicals seem to be appearing value-wise whereas defensives are fully priced in. Cyclicals have the opportunity to lead the rally, in many cases a new rally. Defensives also have an opportunity to grow from the sideways movement over the last year or so.

In this market, there is room for both cyclical and defensive play. Cyclicals definitely offer a lot more value as we see but defensives, too, have a lot more leg to move up. If you get your stocks right or if you get the opportunity right, there is money to be made across the spectrum.

