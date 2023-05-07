Daily Voice | IT sector growth expected to be muted in FY24, recovery likely from FY25, says Pankaj Pandey of ICICI Securities

"While growth in IT space is expected to be muted in FY24, recovery is likely from FY25 onwards. Deals ramp up may pick up in FY25 and bookings are likely to be strong on continued cost optimisation deals," Pankaj Pandey, Research Head - Retail Research at ICICI Securities says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

ICICI Securities continues to remain positive on select large and midcap for a medium to long-term horizon, he says.

Pankaj, with more than 2 decades of experience in the Indian equity markets, believes the current Brent crude oil prices are factoring in a weaker energy demand scenario.

On the new age stocks, he says while he remains cautious, he believes that few of the new age companies have the ability to convert their scalability/market share-led strengths into cash flows/profitability in the medium to long term and emerge as attractive investment plays.

Do you think the March FY23 quarter earnings are much better December quarter?

Nifty EPS in Q4FY23 is expected at two years high of Rs 220 (up 7.3 percent QoQ) and indeed expected to be better than the December quarter. Among Nifty constituents, just 20 companies constituting ~58 percent of index weights have come out with their quarterly results (Q4FY23) till date. The results were broadly on expected lines with outperformance pegged at ~3 percent. A positive surprise was witnessed across BFSI space (strong credit growth and continued elevated NIM’s), Oil & Gas domain as well as Auto pack (margins continue to expand) while IT largely underperformed (impacted by muted global growth outlook).

Do you see any major change in earnings estimates for FY24, considering the FY23 numbers performance?

Incorporating the revised forward earnings, as of date, our aggregate Nifty earnings would witness no meaningful change. A downward revision in forward estimates in the IT and Oil & gas space is being well compensated by the upgrade in the banking space as of date. We await the result season to conclude before gauging the overall impact on our estimates.

As we are at the peak of the interest rate hike cycle, do you think the market will start focussing on rate cuts? Also is it possible for Nifty to hit a record high in the coming weeks?

To put into perspective, inflation does seem to have peaked domestically and the interest rate cycle seems to be at its peak. The market has started to appreciate the same. And, if we notice, rate-sensitive sectors such as Real Estate, Auto has started showing recovery in price performance, over the last month.

On the technical front, in the current context, with higher bottom in place at 16,800 in March, we expect Nifty to reclaim all-time highs by June 2023. Investors should take note that the index has rallied ~10 percent over the past month and therefore journey to all-time high may be non-linear.

What could be the possible right time to start taking exposure to IT space?

The US regional bank crisis as well as the consolidation of 2 global banks was a negative surprise and the impact on IT stocks may not be fully factored in. Clients are now doing slow ramp-ups while some ramp-downs are also visible. Nonetheless, the US interest rate cycle is likely to see a pause now as hinted by FED.

So, while growth is expected to be muted in FY24, recovery is likely from FY25 onwards. Deals ramp-up may pick up in FY25 and bookings are likely to be strong on continued cost optimisation deals. IT companies are focusing on margin expansion till growth comes back and moderation of attrition will aid the same. We continue to remain positive on select large and midcap for a medium to long-term horizon.

Sectors where you have a super bullish view for FY24?

Not super bullish per se, But from an opportunity perspective, we are positive on domestic facing sectors like Capital Goods/Infrastructure/Cement (Strong macro tailwind in the form of high government capex, strong order backlogs, recovery in margins led by benign input costs and controlled working capital), Banks (Resumption of strong credit cycle, lower credit costs and attractive valuations), select traditional pharma companies and Power Utilities (Strong capacity addition and portfolio mix on thermal/renewable side, strong demand environment, high dividend yields and attractive valuations.

Are the new-age stocks looking attractive for investment?

New-age stocks with steep valuations have faced challenges after listing as the focus had moved from pre-listing metrics like market share/GMV/opportunity etc. to listed space expectations on profitability/cash flows/valuations. So, while the corrections have led to a cooling down of some of the valuation froth, we continue to believe that new-age companies' investment potential will be gauged by improvements in tangible factors like profitability and cashflows.

Nonetheless, while we remain cautious, we do believe that few of the new-age companies have the ability to convert their scalability/market share-led strengths into cash flows/profitability in the medium to long term and emerge as attractive investment plays.

Do you think the oil market is pricing in a near-term possible recession?

Yes, we believe that the current Brent crude oil prices are factoring in a weaker energy demand scenario. Several factors support the argument:

a) On the Fundamental side crude oil markets are expected to remain tight in CY23 (yet crude oil prices are falling), led by recent reports by the OPEC, IEA and EIA which signal that crude oil demand is expected to improve in the range of 2-3 percent in CY23, while mixed signals continue on the supply front with the EIA expecting higher supplies, whereas the IEA and OPEC expecting lower supplies. The recent interest rate hike in the US led to the fall in oil prices from ~$80 per barrel to ~$73 per barrel, over concerns regarding economic growth which would curb energy demand.

b) The crude prices have also fallen despite the 1.16 million barrels per day supply cut announced by OPEC and fall in crude oil inventories in the US. GRMs (gross refining margins) and product cracks too have seen a steep decline since April, with GRMs averaging at ~$3.7 a barrel (from $8.3 a barrel in Q4) and average petrol and diesel cracks at $14 a barrel and $13 a barrel, respectively, signalling lower demand for petroleum products in the medium term.

However, an upside for crude prices could be the anticipated pickup in oil demand from China in H2FY24 which would lead to a supply-side tightness.

