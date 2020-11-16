DAILY VOICE | Investors can allocate 10-15% towards global funds in Samvat 2077: Vinay Bharathwaj of Stockal

Depending on how the portfolio is constructed, we can have a 10-15% allocation towards the overall global investment. This percentage of global stocks can be a mix of both ETFs, direct stocks, and other instruments, Vinay Bharathwaj, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Stockal Inc. said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Stockal is a platform that enables investments in a diverse set of global assets from a single account, from anywhere in the world – making global investment easy even for a common man. On Stockal’s platform, Indian investors have already traded about USD 200 million globally this year.

Here are edited excerpts from that interview:

Q) What is your call on US elections? How will it impact Indian markets?

A) We expect the existing volatility of the market to stabilize in a week or two of the President taking office. Historically speaking, I don’t think there will be an impact or there is a correlation between what the election results are and how the market is performing.

There has been no clear-cut trend in the way markets operate but generally, speculative play makes the market react. The overall market performance would be more or less the same as per our past experience.

Talking about impact on India, one of the Indian sectors which will see an impact will be the Indian IT sector as the contesting parties have a diverse opinion on hiring and outsourcing of talent from India.

As we see Biden coming to power, there might be relaxation in the strict policies of H1B on hiring and retaining of the Indian employees in the US.

Apart from that, we don’t see Indian sectors getting impacted by the US elections. Indian markets might see some impact coming from the anticipation and speculation in the markets but it would be rather a short term.

In the long term, we see a favorable turn of events for the Indian investors, as the initial investment by the new president would boost our stock markets due to good geopolitical relations between the countries.

Q) What should be the investment strategy post US elections?

A) Investors who have invested in the US Markets or are looking for opportunities to invest in the market should not be anxious about the outcomes of the election.

For all the other presidential elections, the trend has been a cheering up of the market with an average gain of 15 percent. This suggests that the equity market will fly higher irrespective of the election report card.

Having said this, one cannot deny that the markets will be volatile and the impact might be dramatic if Trump urges on contesting the outcomes. But, this will be short-term until stability is restored.

The best strategy will be to closely observe the market and keep an eye out for the policy changes which might directly or indirectly affected the performance of the company or sectors you have invested in.

Talking about both having a divided house, we expect Trump to continue the state of affairs as is but expect some new reforms, policies, and investment packages from Biden which might influence the markets for some time.

Q) Most investors would want to write off 2020 from their portfolio. Even after rallying more than 50% from March lows, most portfolios are negative or at best single-digit returns. What are you advising your clients and does this make a strong case for global diversification?

A) Right from the beginning of COVID, we have been observing increasing interest of Indian investors in global markets, especially the US as the home market continues to be volatile.

We advise our clients to choose the right portfolio with asset classes that match their risk tolerance. The more diversified your portfolio, the stronger is the resistance to sudden shocks in the market.

We often suggest that our clients used expert built portfolios that are risk-adjusted and take into account the possible fluctuations of investing abroad.

The coming times are favorable for the healthcare, technology, and e-commerce sectors of the US, and expanding beyond the Indian geography will make the investor’s investment stronger and profitable. Investments in US Stocks have consistently yielded more returns than the Indian Stock markets.

Q) As we approach the festive season – what would be your message to investors on Diwali 2020? Do you think SAMVAT 2077 would be the year of local going global?

A) Until a year ago people did not have the option to diversify their portfolio to invest in the US Markets. Platforms like Stockal have entered into strategic partnerships with the large brokers in the foreign markets to bring home a range of high-value global portfolios to Indian investors.

This is the right time for Indian investors to step into global markets as they are touching an all-time high due to the existing global conditions.

On Stockal’s platform, Indian investors have already traded about USD 200 million globally this year and we see these numbers going higher in the coming months.

Digitization of LRS (Liberalized Remittance Scheme), reduced cost of investment in the US and wider options available on fingertips to Indian investors make it a very attractive venture especially in SAMVAT 2077.

Q) Any new products which you plan to launch in SAMVAT 2077 for Indian investors?

A) Yes, we are launching some new products for all the Indian investors who are looking to take the global plunge this year. We will be launching multiple global markets on our platform, a global cash management account which has the functions of a savings account and, fractionalized dollar-denominated bonds.

Q) What are the key investment mantras for investors who went global or plan to go global in the next 12 months?

A) The investors who are looking to explore the world as a global market can start by selecting the sectors that look promising to them, not just by interest but also by performance.

Choosing the right asset class and the right company needs a study of historical data, although stocks are likely to perform differently every now and then. But understanding the past performances can help predict the market better and invest in stocks that are likely to do well.

We always recommend investors to always take decisions that are not based on haste but to wait until the market gives a clear indication of the way forward. At Stockal we have designed ‘stacks’ which are risk-adjusted portfolios developed by market experts to help investors smoothly invest in the foreign markets.

Q) How much percentage you recommend investors to deploy in a global portfolio and in what instruments? Direct stocks, ETF or any other instrument?

A) Depending on how the portfolio is constructed, we can have a 10-15% allocation towards the overall global investment. This percentage of global stocks can be a mix of both ETFs, direct stocks, and other instruments.

ETFs have been very popular amongst investors as they provide better returns and are relatively stable. Moreover, they give better exposure to the investor due to the availability of wide options.

Direct stocks would be a very good alpha for the investors. One can include a bunch of high performing blue-chip stocks in their portfolio. Investors must definitely research well before they choose to go ahead with other instruments.

