Daily Voice | Infrastructure, financials offer good opportunities, says Harshad Patil of TATA AIA Life

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Harshad Patil of TATA AIA Life sees sustained pressures in IT sector revenue growth, given the global slowdown and the expectations of a dip in global deals for Indian IT companies.

"While the rate hike is a given, with international crude oil prices remaining steady, inflation stabilising, albeit at still reasonably elevated levels, and Indian retail investors continuing their participation in the equity market, we believe that the breadth of the market can improve," Harshad Patil, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer of TATA AIA Life Insurance, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Also, the Indian economy, despite the global recessionary trends, would be among the fastest-growing large global economies next year, and consequently remain one of the key beneficiaries of global fund allocation, he believes.

With an experience of over 20 years in areas such as fund management, research and dealing functions, Patil says given the current domestic and global market conditions and the expectation of an increase in government capex in the backdrop of the national elections in 2024, they feel that infrastructure and financials could do well in the next year.

With easing inflation concerns, are we completely out of the woods for 2023?

While inflation has eased a tad in the US and Europe from multi-decade highs, it remains elevated as compared to its historical averages. It may take many more months for this above trend inflation to normalise to the comfort zone of the global central banks. So we are not entirely out of the woods. That said, inflation in India has seen a meaningful decline over the last few months and is now within the RBI's tolerance range. This makes us believe that the inflationary pressures in India have begun to ease and should continue to do so in early 2023 as well.