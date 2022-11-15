 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Inflation woes over, rupee bottomed out as US dollar gives up strength, says this chief investment officer

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 15, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Technology is the sector which has corrected all the excesses of post covid era world and now is very attractively valued.

Umesh Mehta of Samco Asset Management

Not just India, but the world at large, has left the inflation woes behind and interest rate moderations are on the horizon, believes Umesh Mehta of Samco Asset Management.

The rupee too has bottomed out with the dollar giving up its strength. "We will see a lot of inflows coming back to India as global slush of liquidity flows out of the US and will find place in countries like India which is the fastest-growing young economy in the world," he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The chief investment officer at Samco Asset Management with over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry believes the technology sector now is attractively valued. "The margins have normalised and almost all company managements are very bullish on the prospects of growth going forward," he says. Excerpts from the interaction:

Do you believe the worst related to inflation cycle is decisively behind us?

Yes, certainly, the inflation ghost is behind us and soon interest rate moderations will also follow not only in India but across the world. In capitalism, the interplay of recession-growth, inflation-deflation and interest rate cycles are all finely intertwined just like day and night oscillations.

Commodity price peaks are behind us and hence this will be captured in the inflation numbers soon and thereafter the interest rate cycle too will also slope downwards.