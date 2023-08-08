Daily Voice | India will hold a significant share of global investors' portfolio, believes this investment professional

Nifty likely to hit 15% return towards the end of this year

"It is more likely possible that Nifty will hit a 15 percent return towards the end of this year," Santosh Joseph, Founder and CEO of Refolio Investments, said in a recent interview with Moneycontrol.

He notes that the markets currently appear to be in a reasonably balanced state, with neither any excess froth nor excess skepticism.

Moreover, leveraging his extensive background spanning more than two decades in asset management, banking, and insurance, the financial services expert anticipates that India's economic expansion and burgeoning market capitalization will entice a significant portion of the global investor portfolio.

He feels India is in a good spot in more ways and for more reasons than one.

Q: What is your reading on the ongoing quarterly earnings season that is ending soon?

The key takeaway from the earnings season is that there have been more hits than misses and if one notices, many companies and sectors have turned out to be much better than anticipated both on earnings and even the business outlook that the people have experienced. One was worried about the numbers because of the sticky inflation we had and so much stress that was in the system the whole of last year and the early part of this year.

We would easily give this 7 1/2 or 8 on 10 in terms of the earning season. Of course, there have been a few laggards but those are normal in a broad-based economy like this I think one would take this result season which is almost coming to an end on a very good note and I think this sets the tone for the expectation for the next year or two. This has also shown how some industries have bounced back far quicker, sharper and more than expected.

Q: Do you see any possibility of Indian equity markets ending the calendar year with a 15 percent return?

The Indian equity markets have done reasonably well, particularly in the last four odd months. Will we hit the 15 percent number towards the end of the calendar year, I think is more likely possible. We also have a strong liquidity-driven rally and there is a lot of enthusiasm in the equity markets.

It initially began with a good broad-based mid cap and small cap participation, now you see largely the overall market doing well. Many of the old beaten-down sectors like Pharma and IT have started showing strength. New-age tech companies also have come out with better-than-expected results and therefore they are all looking very positive.

So, I don't think it's too much to ask if Nifty will hit a 15 percent return towards the end of this year, it may be well in the offing. Markets look pretty reasonably placed right now. There is no excess froth and neither is there excess skepticism right now.

Q: Do you expect new-age companies to turn profitable by the end of this financial year, considering the current improvement?

The new-age companies are already showing signs of turning profitable and some have begun showing operational-level profit. It’s important to note the stance of new-age companies has changed. They are no longer chasing growth. They are also going to be meaningfully profitable.

Whether all of them will turn profitable this financial year is tough to say but they are on the right path. The perception that they can go on forever without turning a profit has changed. Shareholders want to see that these companies are profitable.

It’s also interesting to note that the management of these companies have also realized that they can’t be running behind only growth and expansion, they also have to keep in line with the expectations of the investors i.e. to generate a profit.

Q: Do you believe the solar space will be the sunrise sector?

Solar space is actually one of India's most untapped potentials as far as their energy requirements are concerned. We've seen how swiftly we are moving towards renewables in our overall consumption of energy. However, we are just at the beginning stage.

India is naturally blessed with the opportunity to adapt to solar. I definitely believe in solar and solar associated industries from manufacturing to distribution to gadgets to equipment manufacturers have tremendous scope.

Q: What do you expect from the Monetary Policy Committee's three-day meeting concluding on August 10?

Monetary policy is going to be a difficult one. Just when we thought that inflation is under control, we now have vegetable prices playing a spoilsport. Food inflation from the vegetable segment is now disturbing the whole equation.

The MPC will take that into cognisance and be wary of their actions. In a best-case scenario, we may expect no action. They might keep things as it is before further measures are taken.

Q: Do you think India will get a top spot in global investors' portfolio considering the rapidly changing economic environment?

India will attract a lot of share of the global investors' portfolio as we grow now both economically, and in terms of our market capitalization also, it'll start seeing even more improved allocations to India. Over the last two, or three years, if we look at the kind of IPOs that we've been having from various sectors and from various unique companies that are coming to tap the market, we have more and more variety right now in the Indian markets. As the market capitalizations of these companies keep growing, there is more room for participation, more stocks, and more breadth in the market.

As our economy also grows, global investors who look at the size of the market also are coming into India. Now, not to forget that we've also been on a great wicket on a global map from various accounts, like from the way we managed COVID to the way we handled the post-pandemic recovery, to also the way our policymakers handled inflation, and we did a good job to bring it under control.

We're in a good spot in more ways and for more reasons than one. I think whether it's index or passive or global large portfolio investors, India will start seeing a continual and steady increase in the allocation and India markets will grow further.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.