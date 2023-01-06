 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | India is on robust recovery with consumption, capex and credit growth driving profitability: Devang Mehta of Centrum Wealth

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Sentiment, liquidity & fundamentals together will ensure India outperform at least some global peers if not all.

All eyes are on the Q3 earnings to track the the post-festive season demand trends and assess the impact of global slowdown. "The body language, commentary and guidance of companies are important to be watched closely," says Devang Mehta of Centrum Wealth.

Talking to Moneycontrol at length on various macro fundamentals affecting the financial world, the equity advisory services chief at Centrum Wealth harps on the upcoming Budget. This will be the last full-year Budget before the general elections scheduled for early 2024. The finance minister will ideally strive to balance it between fiscal prudence, important reforms and being populist, says the veteran finance professional.

To achieve simplicity and bring efficiency to all categories of taxpayers, he feels, the government is likely to make changes to the tax rates and deductions.

Sustained focus on infrastructure development, power sector reforms, ease of doing business, attracting FDI, incentivising manufacturing top the wish list for most industries, says Mehta, based on his over 17 years of experience across varied functions like investment advisory, equity sales, portfolio management, client relationship management and business development.

Excerpts from the interaction with Moneycontrol:

Do you think India will outperform its global peers in 2023 as well?