Daily Voice | India in a structural bull market where the best still to come, says Jiten Doshi of Enam AMC

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 30, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Stay invested in high-quality businesses to generate outsized returns over the long term, and any correction in the markets should be used to add high-quality names to the portfolio, says Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Enam Asset Management Company.

This is India’s decade and returns from equities should outpace other asset classes, Jiten Doshi, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Enam Asset Management Company, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

With an experience of over 30 years in capital markets, Doshi expects India to continue benefitting from megatrends of digitisation, favourable demography, development, formalisation, consolidation, urbanisation, improving rural incomes and affordable aspirations, which create a vibrant domestic economy.

He believes India is in a structural bull market where the best is still to come and there are multiple opportunities to create long-term wealth.

Hence, stay invested in high-quality businesses to generate outsized returns over the long term, and any correction in the markets should be used to add high-quality names to the portfolio, he says. Investors should not miss the woods for the trees by focusing on frontline indices, Doshi advises.

However, the only factor that can temporarily dent earnings growth is sharp volatility in commodities and currencies causing producers to bear the brunt in the short term, says Doshi but believes that the long-term earnings growth trajectory is very strong and going forward investors will be positively surprised with corporate profitability.

What are the emerging themes/opportunities for investors?