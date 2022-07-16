Daily Voice | In current environment, prefer companies dependent on domestic demand, says Sanjay Chawla of Baroda BNP Paribas MF

In coming 2-3 years, Sanjay Chawla of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund expects auto sector to benefit from multiple tailwinds like easing of semi-conductor supplies to drive volume growth in passenger vehicles, and premiumization of two wheelers on back of recovery in rural demand.

Chawla has over 3 decades of experience in fund management, equity research, and management consultancy.

In the current environment, the Chief Investment Officer of Equity segment says, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund prefers companies which are more dependent on domestic demand as they believe that these companies will benefit from demand recovery as well as decline in input costs.

From a medium-term perspective, India is witnessing a manufacturing renaissance due to the combined effect of global shift to China +1 policy and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme promoted by the government, Chawla told Moneycontrol in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the global markets are still worried about a recession? Also, do you think that further decline in the US employment data is a sign of upcoming recession?

At this point of time consensus estimates for both the US and the Euro zone suggests a slowing down of growth rates into 2023. Recession is not the base case scenario assuming no change in policy rates.

However, there are fears that the pace and magnitude of tightening being undertaken by the central banks across developed markets (FOMC, ECB etc) could lead to a recession. Undeniably, the Russia-Ukraine hostilities and the consequent impact on energy prices remains a risk to growth. In our view, European Union (EU) remains more vulnerable as compared to the US. US is broadly self-sufficient on energy having recourse to its own production of shale oil and natural gas while EU is dependent on Russia and central Asia for supplies.

Similar is the situation on several food grains which is prompting widespread inflation in the Euro zone. We believe Euro zone manufacturing is witnessing unprecedented surge in energy costs which could potentially lead to uncompetitive manufacturing and thereby lead to a rise in unemployment. In contrast, at present USA unemployment remains benign, mortgage rates are still below the subprime crisis levels while savings rates across households have gone up post the pandemic.

However, inflation is the biggest worry globally. In order to tame the inflation, despite economy slowing down, Global Central bankers are expected to continue to raise rates and tighten liquidity. Historically whenever economy slows down or there was an economic crisis, the Central Bankers had the buffer to pump in liquidity and lower interest rates to stimulate demand and increase risk appetite. On back of unprecedented balance sheet expansion on account of Covid, Central Bankers have little leeway pump up the economy without leading to hyperinflation.

Another important point to consider is that the monetary path indicated by these central banks is not cast in stone. If hostilities in Ukraine abate or inflation softens, central banks would be cognizant to such moves and may defer/extend their tightening programs.

Are you bullish on the energy sector that has outperformed the broader space in the current calendar year so far?

Given the high energy prices most of energy companies in India, especially upstream companies and coal mining companies have done well on year-to-date basis on back of tighter commodity supply due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Consequently, even gross refining margins (GRMs) have hit record high. Pure refiners have been able to capitalize on the same. Companies, who have both marketing and refining may not benefit to the fullest extent since they are making losses in marketing margins due to retail fuel prices being monitored.

Stock performance of energy companies is on account of unprecedented rise in crude prices and other commodities like Coal and gas rising. This kind of energy prices is very detrimental to global economy and unsustainable. Hence, we expect only efficient capital allocator energy companies with new age business to sustain their performance.

Auto stocks have seen a sharp rally in the last four months, turning out to be the biggest gainer. Are you still a buyer in the space?

In coming 2-3 years, we expect auto sector to benefit from multiple tailwinds like easing of semi-conductor supplies to drive volume growth in passenger vehicles (PVs). Premiumization of two wheelers on back of recovery of rural demand should help. Lower base across most product categories to drive growth and margin boost due to benefit of lower commodity prices and operating leverage. With recent decline in input costs like steel and aluminium prices, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) profitability is also likely to improve.

Orderbook across players remains healthy due to pent up demand and demographic profile of the new age buyers. New launches can help in keeping consumer interest high.

We are also positive on commercial vehicles space as fleet operators profitability remains high helping them replace their fleet. This can help segment to report strong double digit volume growth over next 2 years. Base effect is also one of the factors for potential high growth.

Foray into electric vehicles (EVs) through separate subsidiary has improved valuations for the companies and kept the interest high in the sector.

Earnings downgrade, expected to happen after June quarter, is worrying experts. Do you think market is really worried about this factor right now?

It is a mixed bag when it comes to earnings. While there are headwinds from global economic slowdown, there are also tailwinds from softer commodity prices. Consequently, we expect companies which are export oriented or commodity players are likely to see earning downgrades. On the other hand, commodity user companies, particularly in the consumer space – both staples and discretionary may see positive earnings surprise from higher-than-expected margins.

What needs to be seen is if there is any demand destruction due to high inflation. That may lead to some form of consensus earnings moderating. Even moderated earnings are likely to be better than historic earnings growth with valuations being at historic averages.

TCS Q1 results missed analysts' estimates and the IT space reacted to it. Do you think the IT stocks will hit a fresh 52-week low in the coming days and will that be a bottom for the sector?

IT results has just commenced. Bell weather IT companies missed analyst estimates on margins. We will scrutinize the margin profile of other large IT company in coming weeks.

Elevated employee cost has been a concern for IT companies since last few quarters and we believe these pressures should subside over the next few quarters. In addition, global macro environment today is far more challenging with concerns on slowdown in US and European markets. Clearly these are headwinds to the sector.

IT sector index has corrected more than the broader benchmarks. Valuations look more aligned to potential lower growth that the sector is expected to deliver. While IT companies have always been free cash flow generating companies, in recent years most of them have formalized a dividend policy or buybacks. This is expected to provide some cushion to stock prices.

Indian IT services companies are structural growth stories offering value proposition to its customers from a long term perspective.

In the current market environment and expected growth in the economy along with likely opportunities globally, what are the pockets you like to invest in and why?

In the current environment, we prefer companies which are more dependent on domestic demand as we believe that they will benefit from demand recovery as well as decline in input costs. From a medium-term perspective, India is witnessing a manufacturing renaissance due to the combined effect of global shift to China +1 policy and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme promoted by the government.

Consequently, we believe that capital goods as well as sectors exposed to these themes are well placed. Finally, we are excited about the energy transition initiative undertaken by the government. Hence, companies that are investing towards energy transition are also likely be one of the key beneficiaries.

With credit growth picking up, we expect banking sector to improve its performance. We believe that the non-performing assets (NPA) cycle has peaked and large private banks are well capitalized to capture this opportunity. Auto/auto ancillary sector is expected do well with the chip shortage easing and fall in commodity prices aiding the margins. Operating leverage can be quite significant.

We are also closely monitoring fall in soft commodities and looking at opportunity in companies benefiting from same.

