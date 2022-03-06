Daily Voice | Hitch a ride on auto stocks when demand spikes, but it's too late for oil & gas, says Abhay Agarwal of Piper Serica

Abhay Agarwal is the Founder and Fund Manager at Piper Serica.

This is not the time to bottom fish in the auto industry, believes Abhay Agarwal, Founder and Fund Manager at Piper Serica. And, investors should look for opportunities only if there's a robust demand and a reduction in raw material costs, comes the suggestion from the veteran equity expert.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Agarwal shares his views on the possible impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the equity market as the economy wriggles out the COVID pandemic woes. Excerpts from the interaction:

Considering the current trend in the market, especially after a steep fall on February 24, do you think the risk led by Ukraine-Russia war has been priced in?

The situation at Ukraine has worsened far beyond expectations. With Russia increasing the pressure and Ukraine not backing down, it looks like a conflict that will not get resolved easily. While the human costs are tragic, the global economy is still to feel the full impact of the sanctions imposed on Russia. It is one of the largest suppliers of almost all global commodities, especially crude oil.

Also read - Russia-Ukraine Conflict Highlights | Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault traps Ukrainian civilians

With Russia locked out of global trade and interbank payment systems, the near-term impact on the nascent global recovery after COVID will be quite negative. While investors would like to believe that the worst of the outcomes of this conflict are already priced in, we believe that the full ramifications will become clear only over the next couple of months. Therefore, we do not believe that the worst is already priced in and the markets may see more correction based on negative news flows from Ukraine.

IT stocks saw a lot of re-rating last year given their growth potential. But the last three months saw huge corrections in this scrips. What is your take on these stocks from here on - more corrections on the cards or it's a a good time to enter?

IT stocks did very well in 2021. Now they are giving up some of the gains in line with what has happened to global tech stocks recently. It is difficult to paint the entire IT stocks basket with the same brush. Investors should choose from the larger companies because they have more stable business models while the smaller companies still have high inherent business risks as they are dependent on a few large customers.

Also read - TCS share buyback offer opens on March 9, closing date March 23

IT companies that are using new-age digital technology and SaaS (software as a service)-based services will see greater investor interest than the regular time-and-material based business models. Investors should stay away from highly valued IT companies as their customers may cut down budgets in case the global economy starts to slow down.

State election results will be out next week. What kind of impact do you see on the market?

India is a vibrant economy and global investors understand and appreciate that. While state polls do create anxiety about uncertain outcomes they do not impact the overall earnings trajectory of the corporate sector in a material way. Therefore, the state election results may have some short-term market impact but we believe that long-term investors would largely ignore these results.

Also read - Petrol, diesel prices set to rise Rs 15-22 per litre from next week

Indian retail investors can now buy American stocks, including Apple, Google, and Amazon, through the NSE IFSC platform in GIFT City. Should retail investors utilise this option and what are the benefits that investors can get by investing through this platform?

It is always good for retail investors to have more investing options. The ability to invest in some of these global leaders who also have a very sizable business presence in India is quite welcome. Almost all of these companies are very familiar as a brand to Indian customers and investors.

Therefore, we suggest that retail investors should definitely use this opportunity to add these global leaders to their portfolio but at the same time manage the allocation in a way that the returns of the portfolio are not too dependent on the performance of these companies.

Auto stocks were about to come out of the bear market but again there is an intense selling pressure in the sector. What is your view and do you advise buying these stocks now?

Large discretionary spends like on autos, real estate, home improvement and travel are driven by a positive consumer sentiment. With several successive negative events, the consumer sentiment is subdued right now. In case of autos, we believe that two-wheeler companies will struggle for growth since a large part of their traditional market will move to electric vehicle (EVs). Commercial vehicle segment is completely dependent on demand for freight and ROI.

Also read - Kyiv, Moscow trade blame over failed evacuation as Russian assault grinds on

With an escalation in costs and weak demand for freight the commercial vehicle (CV) market will take some time to recover even after the economy stabilizers. In case of four-wheelers, it is only the smaller vehicles and entry level SUVs that are seeing robust demand but the manufacturers are not able to pass on the significant increase in raw material costs to their customers.

We expect the margins to stay weak in the near term. Overall, we do not think that this is the time to bottom fish in this industry. Investors should look at opportunities in this industry only after they see return of robust demand and a reduction in raw material prices.

Oil and gas stocks have seen a good run-up after oil prices traded at a multi-year high. Do you think one should bet on these stocks or it is too late now for investing in such stocks?

It is too late to get into oil and gas stocks. The prices have already spiked to decadal highs and would either stay flat or correct once more supply comes on stream to take care of the geopolitical situation over the next three to six months. All the oil and gas companies are setting up new rigs to increase production.

In another 12 months, we may have a reverse situation where oil prices correct significantly because of all the new supply that will come on stream. Therefore, investors who are already invested in oil and gas stocks can stay invested and look at them as good dividend plays but we would not advise new investors to get in right now with an expectation of high returns from these stocks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.