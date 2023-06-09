Daily Voice | High growth, low inflation puts India in a sweet spot, says Amit Jain of Ashika

Amit Jain of Ashika Global Family Office Services

Ashika Global Family Office Services co-founder Amit Jain thinks that India has a lot to offer to foreign investors — a high GDP growth rate and the lowest possible inflation. The combination will attract more foreign capital, which will be good for the economy as well as the stock market.

Jain, who has 18 years of experience in the banking & financial services industry, also expects rural demand to pick up. The increase in sales of two-wheelers is a sign that the rural demand is coming back on track, he tells Moneycontrol. He expects good numbers for FMCG and consumer durable companies and sees them as long-term bets. Edited excerpts of an interview:

Your take on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decisions?

The Reserve Bank of India maintained the status quo by keeping the interest rates unchanged. This decision was in line with market expectations, considering that inflation in India has already cooled off over the past year.

Presently, India stands as the only economy in the world boasting a dual combination of the highest GDP growth rate and the lowest possible inflation rate. Such a combination is likely to attract more foreign capital for investment in India in the future.

What is your take on auto and auto-ancillary space?

According to the industry, domestic personal vehicle sales have grown by 13 -14 percent in the last year. Maruti Suzuki reported growth of 15 percent, which is a great performance by any standards given the global recession in the environment. Even two-wheeler numbers have surprised everyone with higher sales than expectations in May, which reflects there is a recovery in the rural demand.

We have been bullish on Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki for the past three months and the stocks are already up 15 percent to 25 percent from their March lows.

Even after recent outperformance by this sector, we continue to be bullish from a long-term view. We see some deep value in some auto-ancillary stocks, which are trading way below their historical averages. This may be a great opportunity for long-term investors to selectively choose these stocks and remain invested for the long term.

Which are the sectors that will see no major stress in the coming quarters and are a good investment bet?

At this moment, we see some value buying opportunities in select IT and PSU stocks. In my last interview with you in June 2022, we identified an entry point in the banking sector, and from that entry point, banking sector stocks are up by around 35 percent as of now. We see the same opportunity in selected IT, pharma, & PSU stocks. These stocks are trading at an attractive valuation with visible topline and bottomline growth from the medium to long-term perspective.

Do you expect better growth numbers in FY24 than in FY23?

Yes, I do believe that any recessionary environment in the world will bring more money to the Indian economy and the Indian stock market. In the current geopolitical power shift from the Western world to the Eastern world, India is in a very sweet spot where the Western world has limited choices and investing in India will bring them great value.

In the last two and a half years, FIIs have sold more than Rs 4 lakh crore but Indian markets are very close to an all-time high as of today on BSE Sensex. This shows an inherent strength of the Indian economy and the Indian stock market. Any correction in the Indian stock market will be a great opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate.

Do you think the market has bottomed out and is ready for the next leg of the bull run?

In my interview with you in February 2023, I said the Nifty will touch 19,000 by June 2023 which now looks a reality. At least, from a short-term view, it looks the Nifty has already bottomed out closer to 16,800 during its March lows.

.... I believe we will witness a sideways move in the short term, however, the long-term bull-run story of India will remain intact.

Do you expect rural demand to pick up in the rest of the calendar year?

Yes, I do believe with the increased sales in the two-wheeler segment, it seems that the rural demand is in the process of reviving and this trend will continue. I also see good numbers for FMCGs and consumer durable companies. Long-term investors can accumulate these stocks at every correction.

