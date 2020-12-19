DAILY VOICE | Helicopter money in the system could fuel aggressive buying in 2021: Umesh Mehta of Samco Group

Umesh Mehta of Samco Group, who has over 20 years of experience in the capital market, is of the view that the market has been overstretched in the short term and definitely no aggressive fresh buying should be done, especially when Nifty trades at a PE upwards of 35x.

Mehta who heads the research at SAMCO Group expects helicopter money in the system and new stimulus measures could fuel some aggressive buying in the year 2021, he said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

Q) A historic week for Indian markets as Nifty50 climbed 13700 while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed above 47,000. What led to the price action?

A) The week witnessed benchmark indices touching lifetime highs and Burger King’s IPO success and post listing circuit hits speaks only one thing, ‘Exuberance’.

The Nifty continued its momentum as investors remain optimistic on a COVID-19 vaccine and a faster global economic recovery.

Additionally, the US Dollar Index tumbled below $90 for the first time in two years causing other emerging currencies to gain strength.

India’s CPI retail inflation moderated marginally to 6.93 percent in November from 7.61 percent in October which indirectly leaves more money in the hands of the common man. All these factors aided in the big price move in our bourses.

Besides this, global markets are buoyant too as the FOMC kept the interest rates unchanged, there are increasing prospects of a US stimulus and other major economies such as Japan are announcing stimulus packages of $708 Bn. The ample liquidity in the system helped the price action this week.

Q) Talks of additional stimulus from the US is something that is keeping markets across the globe going. Do you think a further 5% rally could happen on stimulus measures?

A) The US markets have already risen especially hopes of another US stimulus package and most of this event seems to be priced in for now.

Anything other than the ordinary if announced only then will US bourses witness a significant rally basis stimulus measures.

Also, if the stimulus is higher than expected then only there could be bouts of fresh buying on the markets. However, traders shouldn’t jump in as it could be a temporary rise.

Q) Midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed in the week gone by -- what led to the price action is it strong macros or just the liquidity wave?

A) The Mid and small caps are catching up given their underperformance during the last three years due to various factors like declining GDP, Demonetization, GST, NBFC crisis, etc.

As the economy recovers the growth cycle is expected to resume and the performance of mid and small cap stocks will gather more steam on the back of price and valuation comfort.

Besides a lot of retail investors have invested their money in these market segments during the lockdown, which have resulted in them doing well.

Q) FIIs have poured in more than Rs 36000 cr in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets so far in December – approx. 50% of flows what we saw in November. Do you fear if the tide turns --- it will sink a lot of boats?

A) FIIs have been very bullish on Indian markets over the past few months. It would be extremely important to track whether FIIs will continue their buying spree, sell or reduce the quantum of buying as the FII data will dictate Mr. Market’s move.

It seems that their quantum of buying has eased for now but considering the helicopter money in the system and new stimulus measures, we can expect some aggressive buying in the year 2021. Minor corrections or profit booking moves will be mere bumps in the larger bull rally.

Q) What should investors do when Nifty50 trades above 13700-13800, Sensex at 47000?

A) The market has overstretched in the short term and definitely no aggressive fresh buying should be done especially when Nifty trades at a PE upwards of 35x.

Though intermediate and the long term view on the market is still bullish, one should wait for a decent retracement for significant buying.

A buy on dips strategy should be the way ahead for investors while traders can ride the momentum with caution and appropriate stop loss. Markets can remain deviated from the mean for some period of time but eventually, it reverts to their mean.

Q) Your 3-5 trading ideas for the coming week?

A) Defence and metals could remain in focus over the coming week. Any update by the Government regarding the same could lead to good moves in these stocks.

As regards PSU lenders, any signs of a weak response whilst their capital raising could lead to fractures in the newly-begun PSU rally.

