Daily Voice | Good idea to deploy half of money now and half later if you have five-year view on equity markets, says Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth

Raghvendra Nath is the Managing Director of Ladderup Wealth Management

Technology stocks have corrected sharply in the recent market fall but still remain good buys as tech companies are benefiting from higher IT spends globally, believes Raghvendra Nath, MD of Ladderup Wealth Management.

After two years of bull run, the markets are now staring at multiple headwinds globally. Hence, there’s good likelihood that the markets may continue to stay volatility for some more time, says Nath, who has more than 21 years of corporate experience, including 15 years in the mutual fund industry.

For a long-term investor looking to time the entry point, it would be a good idea to deploy half of the money now and half later, he suggests.

Edited excerpts from an interview with Moneycontrol:

Do you think the market has bottomed out as both events - Fed action and Ukraine-Russia war - are known now? If not, then what could be correction levels that you are looking at?

No one can ever be certain about the market bottoms. The risks posed by such geo-political events are completely incalculable and therefore the markets react to events as they happen. Even on the potential rate hikes by Federal Reserve in US are more or less certain, the timing and the intensity would still matter. After two years of rallying, the markets are now looking at multiple head winds globally and therefore there is a good likelihood that we may see continued volatility for more time.

Is it the right time to deploy at least half of money in the market now if one has two-year view on the market and then next half of money if the market corrects another 5-10 percent from here on?

First of all, a two-year view on Equities is not advisable as it is still short-term and we all know that markets react more to sentiments than fundamentals in the short term. If one is looking to invest in Equity markets, one should look at atleast a five-year view if not longer. Yes, I agree that volatile markets also create opportunities to buy high quality stocks at throwaway prices. For a long-term investor looking to time the entry point, it would be a good idea to deploy half of the money now and half later.

Technology stocks, which few months back were trading at high valuations given the healthy order book, also corrected sharply in the market crash. Do you advise buying these stocks now citing their order book and expected earnings growth for next few years?

Tech stocks have seen rough times in last few months more because of sky high valuations than any fundamental change. Nasdaq composite index has declined by almost 14 percent since November 2021 and growing prospect of higher interest rates has led to de-rating in valuations of tech stocks.

Generally, from an Indian perspective, the technology companies are benefiting from higher spends on IT globally and therefore they remain good buys. Corrections in such stocks therefore can be utilized for taking long term exposure.

What are the sectors that will get hit the most in terms of earnings if the oil prices extend rally towards record high? Also do you expect full year earnings estimates to be revised downwards?

Oil prices have always been a major factor in our balance of payments position, inflation as well as GDP growth as oil imports for the dominant part of our Exports. Moreover, Oil has an impact directly or indirectly on most industries.

So, a high oil price is not only going to impact industries like paints, chemicals, textiles, aviation that are directly dependent on oil and its derivatives, but it may also lead to higher inflation and shrinkage of demand.

While the exchange rate has behaved well in the last few weeks despite high oil prices, sustenance at these levels will definitely impact our trade deficit, inflation as well as growth estimates. And there is high possibility of earnings estimates getting revised downwards if oil continues to remain high.

Can the Ukraine-Russia war delay the rate hike by Federal Reserve?

The Fed chairman yesterday announced that the Fed would go ahead with rate hikes. Let us see how long this conflict is and that would mostly decide on how central banks around the world including USA react to it. It is too early a call right now.

Are the equity markets worried about global growth after Ukraine's invasion by Russia and sanctions on Russia?

Even without the war, there was a very high possibility that the global growth would have come down. Most developed nations have used liquidity infusion in the Economy as their prime tool to fight the pandemic and any potential slow down. With the pandemic waning now, most central banks shall pull back the liquidity and increase interest rates. Both the actions should reduce the Economic growth and the Russian-Ukraine war only accentuates the problem as the sanctions that the developed world is imposing on Russia shall also harm their Economies to some extent. Again, the extent of damage would depend on the severity and the longevity of the war and so let us hope that better sense prevails and some kind of truce or compromise is reached soon.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.