Daily Voice | Global growth rate projection to determine trajectory of equity markets over next 12 months, says Vineet Bagri of Athena Investments

In CY23, "equity investors would be better off focusing on pockets of domestic growth versus export-driven companies," Vineet Bagri of Athena Investments told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Another interesting theme to watch for over the next year, he said, is the performance of companies that have strong brands but that have seen their margins decline. Such companies are likely to benefit from the ongoing easing in raw material prices and could thus see stronger bottom-line growth versus CY23, said Bagri.

"Over the past several months, we have witnessed a steady decline in global growth projections for CY23. This one factor will majorly determine the trajectory of equity markets over the next 12 months,” says the Chief Executive Officer and CIO of Athena Investments. Bagri has 23 years of experience in the financial industry across banks, NBFCs and advisory services.

What would be the best strategy for retail investors to follow in the coming year, given the expected challenges for equity?

At current levels, our market is fairly valued and hence the upside from here could match the earnings growth over the next 12 months, presuming no further expansion in valuation multiples. This would be the base case for Indian equities for 2023.

Given this scenario we believe the market could try one’s patience in the year ahead. The best strategy in such a scenario would be systematic/regular allocation to equities and thus get positioned to reap the fruits of an eventual recovery post the current timewise correction phase.

AIFs can be structured to express the style and strategy of the fund manager, and to that extent they have a wide gambit of investment strategies that can be deployed. Fund managers can develop their products around trading strategies, long-term buy and hold strategies, or a mix of the two. The regulations also permit fund managers to run a net short position, if the strategy requires them to do so. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Sunil Shankar Matkar

