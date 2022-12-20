 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Global growth rate projection to determine trajectory of equity markets over next 12 months, says Vineet Bagri of Athena Investments

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

The best strategy for retail investors would be systematic allocation to equities, setting themselves up to reap the rewards of an eventual recovery post the current correction phase, says the Chief Executive Officer and CIO of Athena Investments.

Vineet Bagri of Athena Investments

In CY23, "equity investors would be better off focusing on pockets of domestic growth versus export-driven companies," Vineet Bagri of Athena Investments told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Another interesting theme to watch for over the next year, he said, is the performance of companies that have strong brands but that have seen their margins decline. Such companies are likely to benefit from the ongoing easing in raw material prices and could thus see stronger bottom-line growth versus CY23, said Bagri.

"Over the past several months, we have witnessed a steady decline in global growth projections for CY23. This one factor will majorly determine the trajectory of equity markets over the next 12 months,” says the Chief Executive Officer and CIO of Athena Investments. Bagri has 23 years of experience in the financial industry across banks, NBFCs and advisory services.

What would be the best strategy for retail investors to follow in the coming year, given the expected challenges for equity?

At current levels, our market is fairly valued and hence the upside from here could match the earnings growth over the next 12 months, presuming no further expansion in valuation multiples. This would be the base case for Indian equities for 2023.

Given this scenario we believe the market could try one’s patience in the year ahead. The best strategy in such a scenario would be systematic/regular allocation to equities and thus get positioned to reap the fruits of an eventual recovery post the current timewise correction phase.