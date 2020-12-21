DAILY VOICE | Given the strong rebound in spending, we are positive on consumption space: Jyoti Roy of Angel Broking

Jyoti Roy of Angel Broking, who has over 10 years of experience in the capital market, is positive on the consumption space given the strong rebound in consumer spending and we expect consumer durables to lead the demand recovery.

Roy is DVP Equity Strategist at Angel Broking. He likes Hawkins Cooker, Page Industries and Whirlpool India as the top picks in the consumption space, he said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand. Here are edited excerpts from that interview:

Q) A historic week for Indian markets as Nifty50 climbed 13700 while the S&P BSE Sensex inched closer towards 47000. What led to the price action?

A) Over the past couple of weeks the focus has shifted to the USD 900bn second US stimulus package which is currently under discussion in the US parliament between the Democrats and the Republicans.

There is increased optimism that the second US stimulus package will get done sooner rather than later which led to a continued risk-on environment globally.

As a result, we have seen continued strong FPI flows into Indian equities in December which has is propelling the markets to all-time highs.

Q) Talks of additional stimulus from the US is something which is keeping markets across the globe going. Do you think a further 5% rally could happen on stimulus measures?

A) We believe that any positive news flows on the US stimulus package can lead to some more upsides in the markets.

Q) Midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed in the week gone by -- what led to the price action is it strong macros or just the liquidity wave?

A) The recent outperformance in the mid & small-cap space is a combination of both strong macros and abundant global liquidity.

Markets are factoring in strong earnings recovery in FY22 and FY23 which along with record FPI flows is providing support to the markets and especially to mid & small caps.

Q) FIIs have poured in more than Rs 36000 cr in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets so far in December – approx. 50% of flows what we saw in November. Do you fear if the tide turns --- it will sink a lot of boats?

A) FII flows continue to remain strong on the back of abundant global liquidity and optimism around the second US stimulus package.

While we expect flows to remain strong in the near term there is a possibility that there could be some pullback in liquidity during the first quarter of 2021 as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is going to have an adverse impact on the global economy.

However, we believe that any volatility would be short-lived and will provide an opportunity to increase equity allocation from a medium to long term perspective.

Q) What should investors do when Nifty50 trades above 13700-13800, Sensex at 47000?

A) We believe that investors should review their portfolio and use the rally to exit out of the weaker names in the portfolio especially from companies suffering from corporate governance issues.

While some volatility cannot be ruled out in the first quarter of 2021 we remain positive on the long-term growth prospects of the markets and would recommend holding on to quality stocks with good business franchises with a long-term perspective.

Q) Your 3-5 investment ideas for the next 3-6 months?

A) We expect the rally in the stock market to continue despite any possible short-term volatility, led by cyclical sectors. However, we expect the recovery to be uneven with different sectors charting out different recovery path.

We are positive on the consumption space given the strong rebound in consumer spending and we expect consumer durable to lead the demand recovery.

Hawkins Cooker, Page Industries, and Whirlpool India our top pick in the consumption space. We are also positive on the Auto & Ancillary space with NRB Bearings and Swaraj Engines as our top picks.

Similarly, we expect the cement sector to do well due to the government thrust on infrastructure and housing with JK Lakshmi as our top pick given cheap valuations.

While we expect cyclical sectors to do well we also expect sectors with revenue visibility like IT, Pharma and healthcare will also continue to do well.

HCL Technologies is our top pick in the IT space while Narayana Hrudayalaya is our top pick in the healthcare space.

