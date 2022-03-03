Daily Voice | Further downside risks exist for Indian market till easing of commodity-led inflation: Soumyo Sarkar of Sumit Capital

Soumyo Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of Sumit Capital LLC feels that further downside risks exist for the Indian market unless there is a significant easing of commodity-led inflation or a favourable resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

The US Fed's so-called dot plot (projection for Fed funds rate) is indicating around seven rate raises of a quarter-point each this year, followed by a few more rate hikes in 2023.

"We expect the US Fed to start hiking rates from mid-March. However, the drop in the yields reflects the belief of market participants that Ukraine tensions may cool down the global economy and reduce inflationary pressures over time," says the New York based registered investment advisor.

Prior to setting up Sumit Capital, Sarkar worked with Deutsche Bank during 1995-2009 period and Credit Suisse during 1991-1995.

Even after more than 10 percent correction from record highs, is the Indian market highly valued considering the corporate earnings risk in terms of margin pressure amid elevated commodity prices?

Commodity prices, particularly Oil and Gas as well as several industrial metals, were already at or approaching multi-year highs, even before the Ukraine crisis. The surge in the prices was due to inflationary pressures brought on by strong economic conditions globally and supply-side disruptions. The ongoing crisis has only made it worse. There is also a perception among global asset allocators that the RBI might be behind the curve in raising rates.

Therefore we feel that further downside risks exist for the Indian markets unless we see a significant easing of commodity-led inflation or a favourable resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

Global markets are completely rattled by the current event Ukraine-Russia war. Do you think the markets already discounted this event and are looking towards a Fed meeting scheduled in mid-March?

The Ukraine invasion happened just when markets were getting ready for a series of Fed rate raises, and encouraging signs were emerging that the world was finally moving to an endemic state of Covid.

At this point, we believe that the markets are close to discounting the base case scenario that assumes Putin achieves his objective of installing a puppet government in Kyiv and that the war is contained within Ukraine without a horrific number of civilian casualties.

On the negative side, war may spill over outside Ukraine, other countries may get involved, and there could be a large number of civilian casualties. Even though nuclear war is highly unlikely, just the fear of it could keep the markets edgy and volatile. On the other hand, there could be a lasting ceasefire, or Putin may step back significantly under international pressure, bringing cheers to the markets.

Most of experts and futures markets indicated there could be 6-7 rate hikes by Fed in next one year. Do you expect Fed to start hiking policy rates in March meeting, to fight inflation that hit 40 years high in January?

The Fed's so-called dot plot (projection for Fed funds rate) is indicating around seven rate raises of a quarter-point each this year, followed by a few more rate hikes in 2023. The Fed would also move fast in reducing its bloated balance sheet.

Yes, we expect the Fed to start hiking rates from mid-March. However, it is interesting to note that the widely followed 10 Year Treasury yield has dropped from just over 2 percent right before Ukraine tensions to around 1.74 percent as of today. The drop in the yields reflects the belief of market participants that Ukraine tensions may cool down the global economy and reduce inflationary pressures over time.

Will the various sanctions imposed by several countries on Russia to stop the war against Ukraine have a major impact on global growth in the coming period?

While sanctions will have a global supply disruption, their impacts will vary widely by region. Europe is expected to bear the major brunt, followed by Asia.

US and Canada have very little trade with Russia and, therefore, are among the least affected by supply disruptions. Furthermore, they are large producers of oil and gas and other commodities and benefit at the margin from their rise.

Can you name the sectors that you are overweight on, especially in the geopolitical tensions-led correction? And why?

We are overweight the following sectors globally:

Companies that produce commodities, particularly oil and gas as well as industrial metals and mining. This theme was already working well this year- the Ukraine crisis further bolsters the case for its continuing outperformance.

Alternative energy companies: Sanctions imposed on Russia will further disrupt the global supply of Oil and Gas, mainly to Europe. The urgent need to develop and fund alternative sources of energy, such as nuclear, wind, solar, and electric, will rise.

Defense and Aerospace: We posit that the invasion of Ukraine will lead to a big-spending ramp up in this sector, and major global arms suppliers will be the beneficiary.

Global shipping companies: The disruption in supply chains and the need for Europe and Asia to increase their LNG shipments will keep shipping rates upward.

Cybersecurity companies: Cyberattacks are a big part of modern warfare among global powers. As Ukraine grinds on, the companies that provide Cybersecurity will be in demand.

US and Canada equities: US and Canada have very little trade with Russia and, therefore, are among the least affected by supply disruptions. Furthermore, they are large producers of oil and gas and other commodities and benefit at the margin from their rise.

Banks and other lending institutions: They are the beneficiaries of rising rate environment as the spread between their borrowing and lending rises

We have seen steep correction in new-age tech companies that listed in India last year. Should one buy these stocks now?

Smallcap/ high growth companies with significant profits years away have dramatically underperformed the market in the last several months. The logic for that is that future earnings growth needs to be further discounted in a rising rate environment. However, we feel the selloff is overextended. Supply chain problems will ease, and inflation will be tamed over the course of the year. So one should consider buying some of these stocks.

