Daily Voice | Five factors must to drag the market back to June lows, says this research head

The demand outlook for auto sector continues to remain buoyant for the second half of this fiscal fuelled by the anticipation of higher festive season sales and strong order book backlog especially in passenger vehicles, believes Manish Jain of Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India).

The institutional business head for equity and fixed income at Mirae Asset with around two decades of experience in the industry shares that a double-digit growth is possible for the auto sector as the number of things are currently working in its favour. However, exports is one area which could remain subdued because of high base in FY22 and global issues, he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Considering the current global environment, to visit the market June lows once again, the five things must happen including the pressure on USDINR, consistent rise in US bond yields, and oil prices marching towards new high again, Manisha says. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you expect the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in 2023 as well to bring inflation at 2 percent target at the cost of economic pain?

If need arises, then yes, of course. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised rates by 75bps this September, taking the FFR (Federal funds rate) to 3.25 percent and has signalled that more rate hikes are likely to follow through. Dot plot suggests FFR could rise to 4.40 percent by the end of 2022.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that he wants inflation to be behind and there is no painless way to do it. Fed’s Kashkari also said that there is a lot of tightening in the pipeline.

While we discuss this, it is important to pay close attention to the recent steps taken by Bank of England. Amid quantitative tightening (QT), it intervened with temporary quantitative easing (QE) “to restore orderly market conditions”.

The issue which Bank of England (BoE) faced could be local for them in nature as pension funds there were losing huge in their bond portfolio. However, this kind of policy changes are not the first by a central bank. During 1980, FFR swung from 20 percent to 8.5 percent and back to 20 percent; all in a year. The dramatic changes in FFR happened in 1974 and 1975.

Economic conditions, factors, and events in the 70s and 80s may not have co-relation with what’s happening today but we need to have an open-mind approach when it comes to central banks like Fed or BoE. They may come up with exceptions, swings in policies and rates which would be situation dependent and could vary from managing inflation, recession and of late market conditions.

Do you think the US inflation will fall to 2 percent from 8.3 percent by the end of 2023?

Fed officials see Inflation of 5.4 percent at the end of 2022; 2.8 percent for 2023; 2.3 percent for 2024; 2.0 percent for 2025. Whether they will be able to achieve it within this timeline is another debate.

During 1974/75 inflation in the US was in double digit (~11 percent) and high single digit (~9 percent) respectively. It took around 12 years for inflation to fall to around 2 percent.

As per IMF and BoFA Global Research, once inflation is above 5 percent in advanced economies, it takes on an average 10 years to drop to 2 percent.

So, while the peak inflation may be behind us, 2 percent by next year may be a tough ask especially now when there are QEs within QTs.

Do you think the correction in global counterparts, especially the US, can drag the Indian equity benchmarks to June lows?

The US markets have already touched June lows, Indian markets have not yet. For this to happen, the Nifty must correct another 9-10 percent from here to meet June lows.

In my view, for the Nifty to visit June lows, following must happen: (a) Trade deficit remains elevated at around $28-30 billion per month. (b) Hence, pressure on the USDINR may inch towards 85 and sustains. (c) Sustained rise in US treasury yields especially in a situation where differential between US and Indian 10-yeay government bond yields is at historic low. It would be interesting to note who blinks first - by the way, BoE has just winked. (d) Crude oil starts inching towards new highs again.

(e) Earnings are not able to justify the valuations.

So, let’s be guided by the above factors to take a call on market levels.

Another important factor is domestic money flow. Between April 2021 and June 2022, FPIs withdrew around $55 billion and DIIs infused around $45 billion. Five years back, SIP used to be around Rs 5,600 crore. In FY22, it was around Rs 16,000 crore and may touch around Rs 18,000-19,000 crore in FY23. This data suggests a strong domestic money readily available to buy the dip.

The Nifty one-year forward PE was trading above mean (post-Covid basis) before this correction. It is now trading at 19.7x versus a mean of 22.1x. Minus-1 Standard Deviation is at 18.7x. Some emerging markets (EMs) and advanced economies (AEs) are already well below mean, and some are below minus 1SD. India has performed very well relatively and on standalone basis.

Do you see one more rate hike in next policy meeting after hike in rates for September?

Change in FFR by the end of 2022 (earlier 3.4 percent versus 4.4 percent now) suggests another 125 bps may come in this calendar year. Fed has always maintained that it’s decision will be data dependent around parameters like GDP, Inflation and Unemployment.

I would now add one more very important parameter “market conditions”. Each Central Bank will have its own definition of “market conditions” which can lead to exceptions, swings in policies and rates and this would be the most difficult to predict parameter as each country would have its own tipping point. BoE is the recent example. However, at the same time, it’s not justified to extrapolate BoE’s move to other Central Banks. Here, we must just wait and watch.

Are you gradually looking at opportunities in the IT space that was the biggest loser this calendar year, or is it better to avoid till the stability in global environment?

Though the pace of tech spending is a correlation to GDP growth/macro, managements of IT services firms have been witnessing broadly stable demand environment across verticals except few certain pockets and robust deal pipeline despite deteriorating macro factors. Further, increasing focus on cost take-out programs by the enterprises during the slowdown phase will create opportunities for Indian IT services industry which can negate the reduction in the discretionary spending.

We believe, margins of most IT services firms are likely to be bottomed out in Q1FY23 and expect gradual improvement in the medium-term despite elevated cost of delivery, aided by reduction in sub-contractor expenses, improving utilization, pyramid rationalization and currency tailwinds.

On valuation front, CNX IT index have underperformed the broader indices by 26 percent on YTD basis owing to the deteriorating macro factors, possible recessions in developed economies and high inflationary environment. The correction in the CNX IT was primarily driven by sharp contraction in multiples (down to 22.6x from 30.9x on YTD basis) with around 5 percent downward revision of consensus earnings estimates.

Stock prices of largecap companies have corrected in the range of 20 percent to 44 percent, while the stock prices of quality mid-tier companies have corrected in the range of 34 percent to 48 percent. With this correction, Tier-I IT companies are trading at 5-year average multiples with higher dividend yields and a few good quality mid-tier companies are trading at a premium to their 5-year historical average because of strong growth outlook, robust deal total contract value (TCVs) and operating resilience.

Hence, we remain selective with picks in the IT space considering strong growth outlook, scope for margin improvement, and efficient capital allocation policies. IT services sector is expected to perform relatively better in the uncertain times because of its defensive characteristics.

Do you expect double-digit growth in auto sector given the likely margin expansion tailwinds?

On the demand front, after a mixed FY22, all segments showed healthy recovery except 2-wheeler (2W). Domestic passenger vehicles (PVs) are up 13 percent, commercial vehicles (CVs) are up ~26 percent, 2W are down ~11 percent. Of late, 2W which have been struggling over the last three years, started showing healthy recovery with April-August FY23 sales up 33 percent.

Underlying demand continues to remain healthy led by overall economic recovery, ease in semi-conductor shortage, and strong pent-up demand. The overall industry has seen volume growth of 33 percent in April-August FY23 with PVs at ~30 percent. The demand outlook continues to remain buoyant for H2FY23 led by anticipation of higher festive season sales, strong order book back log especially in PVs.

Healthy demand recovery, ease in key raw material prices, price hikes and better mix would translate to better financial performance and profitability for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) led by higher volumes leading to operating leverage. All key raw material prices including steel, aluminium, copper, and rubber have witnessed reasonable correction from their recent highs which would aid margin improvement for companies.

OEMs are in a much better situation to pass on increased cost pressures due to robust demand environment. Additionally, change in mix such as PVs shifting towards UVs, premiumization in two wheelers, higher sales of cyclical M&HCV volumes bode well for profitability.

So, looks like double digit growth is possible for auto sector as number of things are currently working in favour. Exports is one area which could remain subdued due to high base in FY22 and global issues.

