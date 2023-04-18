 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Financials, IT sectors look attractive for long term investors, says CIO of Kotak Mahindra Life

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

Financials have tailwind of a healthy balance sheet, strong credit growth and lower credit cost with valuations in line with long-term averages.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company remains constructive on financials and IT sectors in the medium term, Radhavi Desphande, President & Chief Investment Officer says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Financials have the tailwind of a healthy balance sheet, strong credit growth and lower credit cost with valuations in line with long-term averages, she says with more than 26 years of experience in the capital markets.

On the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled in May, Radhavi Desphande says she sees FED approaching a near end to the hiking cycle with one last hike before an extended pause.

