 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Financial services, healthcare, auto, metal look attractive under value investment framework, says Amit Premchandani of UTI AMC

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 30, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Renewable power, electric vehicle ecosystem and sectors that have seen PLI benefits could drive the capex push, says the fund manager.

"Consensus expects Nifty earnings to grow by 8-9 percent for FY23 and 15-16 percent for FY24. We expect earnings growth to be driven by BFSI and Auto sectors," Amit Premchandani of UTI AMC says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He believes financial services is among the sectors that are attractive under the value investment framework as it is well placed to participate in the cyclical recovery on account of reasonable valuations.

The Senior Vice President & Fund Manager – Equity with more than 13 years of experience in fund management, equity research and capital markets says valuations in India are now at the upper end of the fair value zone, which reduces the probability of multiple expansion, hence returns will largely be subject to earnings growth.

Do you think India will continue to report average economic growth of 5.5-6 percent in the decade ahead?

At a fundamental level, economic growth is a function of productivity and population growth. Economic policy is likely to affect productivity growth. We have seen policy push reducing regulatory cholesterol at various levels, the focus has been on supply-side reforms in factors of production. The balance sheets of corporate India as well as households are healthy. This should provide a good base for growth to sustain at 5-6 percent levels.

Do you believe the Indian economy can withstand all expected challenges in the coming decade, as we did in the last two years?