Daily Voice | FIIs may not be able to stay away for long, says Pawan Bharaddia of Equitree Capital

"In the short term, Indian markets may see some volatility because of any slowdown in the US and/or earnings downgrade. However, eventually we believe that the markets will be driven by earnings growth of domestic companies," Pawan Bharaddia, co-founder and chief investment officer of Equitree Capital, said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He believes that most of the negatives are already factored in and the market could have already seen near term bottom for now.

India is sweetly positioned as one of the fastest growing economies in the current uncertain global environment. And given the correction in the valuations which makes India attractive again, he believes that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) may not be able to stay away for long. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the FIIs will return to India after September quarter?

FIIs are indeed likely to return sooner than later. We have seen relentless selling by FIIs over the last nine months which syncs well with the typical capital realignment cycle which comes about with an increasing interest rate regime. In absolute terms, FIIs have sold around Rs 3 trillion since October 2021 which amounts to about five percent of their total holding in India. We have last seen this kind of selling only during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008!

India is sweetly positioned as one of the fastest growing economies in the current uncertain global environment and given the correction in the valuations which makes India attractive again, we believe that FIIs may not be able to stay away for long.

Do you think the current correction in oil prices is an indication that US recession is coming or is it just a temporary fall? Also do you see major US recession?

Typically demand-supply factors bring about an equilibrium in commodity prices in the long run. In the short run, greed and fear fuel speculative forces to drive prices and this is what we have seen in oil prices too. We believe that the recent correction in oil price is more of an adjustment of the recession-driven fear sentiment which has taken off some sheen from speculative forces.

Two of the largest consumers of crude -- India and China -- continue to grow keeping oil demand buoyant. Further, the US has been leading efforts to increase oil production to keep the prices in check. We will need to wait and watch how the supply constraints are restored to see eventually where the price settles.

Multi decadal high inflation in the US has triggered a need for an aggressive increasing interest rate regime to tackle price rise. While monetary policies are important and will do their bit, however, we feel that raising interest rates alone may not be enough to control price rise as inflation is largely due to supply side issues and not particularly due to high demand.

If aggressive interest rate rise leads to a recession, it would defeat the very purpose of infusing money to save the economy during the pandemic in the first place. The recent correction in commodities should give some room to policy makers to space out the interest rate hikes and save the economy from a hard landing. We feel that the onus is now largely on the politicians to come together and address the supply chain issues.

Do you think Indian corporates have a big opportunity to increase or establish their presence in Russia as we have strong relations with the nation and the world's second largest oil exporter has not seen a major impact from war?

India has always had cordial relations with Russia. Given that most European and western companies have vacated the Russian market, there indeed is a significant opportunity for Indian corporates to increase their presence in Russia. We are already seeing that the Russian government is reaching out to Indian corporates to source a variety of things including sourcing apparel and fashion, kids toys, bed linen, home decor, textile fabrics, consumer electronics, kitchen items, tea and leather products.

What are the themes that are attracting your attention in the current market situation and why?

The Indian economy has shown tremendous resilience in these uncertain times. Governments continued thrust on infrastructure spending and focus on promoting Indian manufacturing is presenting a lot of interesting investment opportunities. Multiple forces like global need to look for China+1 supplier, addressing the global supply chain issues, government's own ambitious target of $1 trillion in merchandise exports and providing a conducive environment for the same through schemes like PLI (production linked incentive) scheme, signing FTAs (free trade agreements), offering tax incentives for new manufacturing setup, etc. are creating a lifetime opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to scale up.

We are focused on opportunities which are direct beneficiaries of these themes. We are already seeing companies across infrastructure, auto ancillary, apparel exports, agri equipment, engineering, and capital equipment, amongst others, which are making global inroads and looking to scale up significantly.

Do you think the actual earnings downgrade and US recession can drag markets down another 10 odd percent in coming months?

However, eventually we believe that the markets will be driven by earnings growth of domestic companies. The recent correction in the market has brought the valuations to attractive levels and we believe the market will be guided by individual performance of companies from here.

We are already seeing some cool-off on the pace of FII selling and continued support from domestic investors. All put together, we believe that most of the negatives are already factored in and we could have already seen our near term bottom for now.

Metals is the biggest losing space in the last three months. Is it the time to bet on this space?

Currently the metals pack is trading at reasonable valuations after a price correction of 30-50 percent from their 52 week highs. We feel that a further correction of 5-15 percent would offer an attractive buying opportunity as the demand for metals would be driven by growth in real economy sectors such as capital goods, infrastructure, automobile, etc.

