 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Federal Reserve likely to end interest rate hike cycle in May, says this CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

The weaker banks are still prone and hence we may see more negative news coming out of US. However, the medicine for bank stress has been found but the diagnosis shall continue.

K Ramkumar of Reliance General Insurance Company

"The Federal Reserve is likely to end its interest rate hike cycle in May 2023. But there is a caveat that the downtrend in relevant job and inflation indicators should continue," K Ramkumar, the Chief Investment Officer at Reliance General Insurance Company says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Among sectors, Ramkumar with experience of over 29 years and expertise in the areas of banking and investments says they are cautious on IT and moderately cautious on pharma exports.

"Our caution on IT is due to the uncertainties coming out of US, UK and Eurozone where they are substantial headwinds to growth. Europe and UK continue to have higher inflation and higher interest rates in the months ahead which may scuttle their growth," he adds.

Also read: Daily Voice | Financials, IT sectors look attractive for long term investors, says CIO of Kotak Mahindra Life