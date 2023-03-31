 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Expect significant market upside, raise equity allocation through lump sum now: Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

FY23 has been a commotion, an emotional rollercoaster for retail investors, and a game of patience for institutional investors.

Divam Sharma is the Founder of Green Portfolio

"We expect a significant upside from here. We are asking investors to increase allocation to equities through lump sum rather than SIP at this juncture," Divam Sharma, founder of Green Portfolio PMS says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Divam, with over 13 years of experience in investment management in stock markets, believes pharma will outperform in FY24 as there are underlying green shoots visible in the sector. The sector has underperformed since 2021.

We will have Monetary Policy Committee's first policy meeting for FY24 in April. "We should see the last interest rate hike before we take a long pause by the RBI," he says.

