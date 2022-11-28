 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Expect a bull market for the next few quarters as the bad news is behind us: Jimeet Modi, Samco Ventures

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

With most of the headwinds receding in the rear-view mirror, Modi expects the tailwinds to continue and things to get better. He feels the earnings trajectory is solid and there's little downside risk over the next 12-18 months.

"We are extremely bullish on the consumption space, because most of the inflation and margin pressures are behind us," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, Samco Ventures, said in an interview to Moneycontrol. He also finds the technology space attractive, where Modi believes that nearly all the bad news has been factored into the price.

Overall too, he expects a fairly strong bull market for the next few quarters, considering that most of the bad news has already been factored in the price over the past year or so.

Modi, who has over 12 years of experience in capital markets, said that the earnings trajectory is solid and very little downside risk is seen, at least over next 12-18 months.

Do you expect a big bull run if the market reclaims and sustains above the recent record high levels?

We expect a fairly strong bull market for the next few quarters, considering the fact that most of the bad news has already been factored in the price over the past year or so. These include a hawkish US Federal Reserve (the Fed), rising interest rates, declining foreign exchange reserves, food price inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war, and more.

Most of the headwinds are behind us. We now expect things to get better and the tailwinds for the markets to continue.