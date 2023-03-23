 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Emerging risk factor to Indian equity market would be quality of upcoming monsoon season, says Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

The major challenge for equities in FY24 remains interest rate path volatility. Implied Fed funds rate and hike probabilities have been swinging almost every day at an unprecedented quantum. Stocks tend to underperform during such an uncertain environment

Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

"The major challenge for equities in FY24 remains interest rate path volatility," Unmesh Sharma, Head of Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He feels that an emerging risk factor to the Indian equity market is the quality of the upcoming monsoon season. "Considering that it is an election year, a poor monsoon will lead to additional government support to rural India to keep rural incomes afloat. This will raise the risk of putting pressure on the fiscal and take focus away from the government's allocated budget to spend on capital expenditure and other progressive central schemes," he explains.

The government is focusing on “investment” over “consumption” in the GDP equation as its strategy to drive the country’s growth. Therefore, Unmesh with over 18 years of experience in the field of capital markets believes sectors and companies which are beneficiaries of capex should be preferred in the current market.

Do you see a strong possibility of the market breaking the June 2022 lows given the banking crisis in the US and Europe?