Daily Voice | Earnings growth forecasts for Nifty50 in FY24-FY25 hold steady at 15-20%+ post Q1 results: Kotak Mahindra AMC

Domestic earnings growth remains more resilient than global growth, says Shibani Kurian.

Projections for corporate earnings in FY24 and FY25 remain predominantly steady following the Q1 earnings, says Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company in an interview with Moneycontrol. The anticipated growth for Nifty50 firms is expected to hover between 15-20 percent or above, with a significant boost in margins being the primary catalyst for this earnings upswing.

Further, she clarifies that domestic earnings growth remains more resilient than global growth. Kotak Mahindra AMC has been positive in sectors such as industrials, manufacturing auto, cement, etc.

"In all these pockets, there is significant growth likely ahead and pockets of opportunity depending upon valuations of course," says Shibani with nearly 17 years of experience in the Indian equity markets.

Q. Do you expect any change in monetary policy stance by MPC?

We expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep monetary policy unchanged with the Repo rate being maintained at 6.50 percent.

A key to watch out for in the near term would be the inflation trajectory and the commentary from RBI regarding the same. While headline CPI inflation has been benign so far, unseasonal weather conditions have impacted food prices which is likely to lead to higher headline inflation in the near term.

On the other hand, core inflation has been stable. Further, vegetable prices tend to be volatile and can potentially correct swiftly as well. As such, for FY24 we expect inflation to remain within RBI’s comfort band of 4 percent (+/-2 percent).

Q: Do you expect margin expansion across many companies in the coming quarters?

A decline in input costs will likely aid margins across companies that are consumers of commodities over the next few quarters. Even in the current quarter, for the Nifty companies who have reported results, on an aggregate basis margins have expanded YoY. Margins have seen improvement in sectors such as Automobiles, Industrials, capital goods, FMCG and pharma to name a few.

Q: Your take on the June quarter earnings and outlook for Q2FY24?

So far as we write, 33 out of 50 Nifty companies have reported Q1FY24 corporate earnings. By and large corporate earnings have been in line with consensus expectations with sales growth of 8.2 percent YoY, EBITDA growth of 29 percent YoY and PAT growth of 43 percent YoY, reflecting improvement in margins.

A lot of the earnings growth has been driven by sectors such as automobiles, banks, cement, OMCs and pharma. The spread of earnings has also been fairly good with a majority of companies either meeting or exceeding profit expectations.

Corporate earnings estimates have so far been largely stable for FY24 and FY25 and holding on in the range of 15-20 percent+ growth for Nifty50 companies with margin improvement the key driver for earnings growth.

Q: Your take on domestic cyclicals....

We have been positive on many domestic-oriented businesses. Clearly, domestic earnings growth remains more resilient than global growth. We have been positive on sectors such as industrials, manufacturing auto, cement, etc.

In all these pockets, there is significant growth likely ahead and pockets of opportunity depending upon valuations of-course.

Overall, on the infrastructure side, traction continues in public capex spend along with some signs of improvement in overall capacity utilisation. Order inflows as reported by many of the companies have remained robust over the last few quarters. Notably, urban infrastructure, mobility, hydrocarbons and defence have strong order/bid momentum, as reflected in recent awards.

Q: Do you still prefer private banks over PSU banks, even after the balance sheet cleanup?

We remain positive on the financial services space with a preference for private banks and a select few large PSU banks. Overall, the banking sector, both Private and PSUs, have benefitted from the cyclical tailwinds for the sector with improvement in loan growth, asset quality and expansion in NIMs.

From here on, we would focus on banks with a granular liability profile, the ability to grow faster than the industry and with adequate capital.

We believe that most of the private banks are well placed on capital which would result in faster growth on loans and deposits and continuation of market share shifts. Private banks report higher return ratios (ROA and ROE) and trade at valuations that are in line or somewhat below long-term averages.

Q: Are you betting on the real estate space, given the home sales at 15-year high?

We continue to remain structurally positive on the real estate space but are also aware of the recent run-up in valuations. The sector has seen improvement in sales on the back of better affordability and policy changes.

With the announcement of RERA, the sector has also seen consolidation with market share shifting towards larger organised players. Another corollary to the real estate space is the home-building segment where we are positive. This includes sectors such as pipes, cement, tiles, ceramics, etc.

